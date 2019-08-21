Or a pumpkin you can’t get your arms around?
Or so many tomatoes they’re overrunning your kitchen?
Well, we want to see the pictures of your prize produce for a feature next month.
We’re not talking run-of-the-mill fruits and vegetables. We want the potato that looks like Eisenhower or the biggest tomato you’ve ever grown.
Or maybe so many cucumbers you’re swimming in them.
You get the idea.
Send us the picture and tell us who grew it and where (keep it local; no Florida radishes).
Email your photo to news@hampshirereview.com by 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.