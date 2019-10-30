Activities    

Thursday, Oct. 31, Romney: Halloween special

Thursday, Oct. 31, Springfield: Halloween special

Friday, Nov. 1, Capon Valley View: 11 Bingo

Monday, Nov. 4, Romney: 11-2 Game day

Tuesday, Nov. 5, Capon Valley View: 11 Bingo

Thursday, Nov. 7, Romney: 11 Bingo (charge: 1 nonperishable item)

Friday, Nov. 8, Capon Valley View: 11 Bingo

Menus

Meals cost a donation for those 60 and over; $6 for those under 60

        

Romney (Noon)

Wednesday, Oct. 30 — BBQ chicken, potato salad, green beans, cucumbers, tropical fruit

Thursday, Oct. 31 — Halloween special

Monday, Nov. 4 — Barbecue riblets, scalloped potatoes, corn, roll, fruit

Wednesday, Nov. 6 — Meatloaf, whipped potatoes, broccoli, fruit, roll

Thursday, Nov. 7 — Vegetable soup, hamburger on a bun, lettuce, tomato, fruit, dessert

 

Springfield (5:30 p.m.)

Thursday, Oct. 31 — Halloween special

Friday, Nov. 1 — Barbecue riblets, scalloped potatoes, corn, roll, fruit

Tuesday, Nov. 5 — Chicken tenders, whipped potatoes, peas and carrots, biscuit, fruit salad

Thursday, Nov. 7 — Italian soup, egg salad on wheat, carrots, celery, fruit, dessert

Friday, Nov. 8 — Roast beef sandwich/gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, fruit

 

Capon Valley View (Noon)

Friday, Nov. 1 — Chili, salad, cornbread, fruit, brownies

Tuesday, Nov. 5 — Golden lasagna, salad, green beans, Italian bread, fruit

Friday, Nov. 8 — Beef stroganoff, salad, carrots, fruit, dessert

* * *

Coupons for the senior farmer’s market nutrition program have all been distributed. The program will return in 2020. .

* * *

The 2019 bus trips are all done. Watch for the 2020 schedule coming soon.

* * *

Volunteer opportunities are available by calling 304-822-4097.

* * *

The Committee on Aging has limited ostomy and diabetic supplies and Depends available free on a first-come, first-served basis.

Visit the Administrative Building or call 304-822-4097 for more information.

* * *

Romney Senior Center — 304‑822‑2465

Springfield Senior Center — 304‑822‑7627

Capon Valley View Center — 304-856-3650

Administrative offices — 304‑822‑4097

* * *

The Committee on Aging has openings on the following programs:

Programs: The Committee on Aging offers in-home care services through several programs. Services are under the supervision of a Registered Nurse and provided by professional staff members who receive training in CPR, First Aid, OSHA, HIPAA,   

Abuse/Neglect/Exploitation, Dementia care, Ethics, Professionalism and Direct Care.  Each program has its own eligibility criteria and pay options.  For detailed information, please call 304-822-4097.

Transportation is available to seniors (at least 60 years of age) on a first-come, first-served basis to senior centers, doctor appointments, grocery shopping and running of other errands. Suggested donations are based on travel location.

For more information, please call 304-822-4097.

* * *

Reminder: If schools are closed due to weather conditions, we will be closed.

                                                                   * * *                                                                  

Email: aginginhamp@hardynet.com

Website: www.aginginhampshire.us

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.