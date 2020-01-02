The goals we set for 2019 have either been accomplished, have been pushed aside or there is one more option – we can carry them into 2020 with us and give them another chance.
There are a lot of things I wanted to accomplish this year and many of those goals and projects still remain on my “to do” list. I’ll just move them to the top of my list for 2020 and try again.
Just because some things weren’t accomplished or completed this year doesn’t mean that they need to be thrown into file 13 and discarded. Too often we accept the fact that we didn’t accomplish a goal within the timeline we had set and in doing so we tell ourselves we have failed, or worse yet, failed again.
It has been said many times and in many ways that “we haven’t failed until we quit.”
It’s important to reconsider that project or goal before we discard it permanently. If a goal is worth setting, it’s worth trying to see it through. Life-changing goals are especially worth keeping in front of us instead of leaving them behind.
Life-changing goals could be to lose weight or to stop smoking, either or both for our health’s sake.
A life-changing goal may also be to renew a broken relationship. I have done too many funeral services over the years where family members and/or friends sit on both sides of the aisle refusing to speak to one another.
I’ve listened to too many cries of “I’m sorry” are spoken to the deceased, only to fall on in this case “death” ears.
There is still another week to make a phone call or pay a visit to an old friend or a family member who has fallen by the wayside over hurt feelings or harsh words.
In less than one week another year will have bitten the dust and all will be left behind. Some of the goals we intended to get done this past year will have little impact on us even though we didn’t get them accomplished.
Others will force us to carry the heavy load with us into yet another year. I think of how much better we could feel by making that phone call or visit and maybe marking off an important life-changing goal.
It’s normal at the end a year to look back and evaluate our life. Not just in goals set or projects accomplished or not accomplished. But even evaluating decisions we’ve made or that we didn’t make.
At the beginning of each year most of us hope by the time it has passed that we will be better off than when the year first started.
But after all of my years of living I have learned a few things that I am willing to share at no cost whatsoever.
First of all, I have learned that going into a new year, I’m not going to stress over what I didn’t get done this year. There isn’t one thing I can change about the days that are behind me.
Secondly, I am going to look at the new year coming as an opportunity given to me by God to get some things accomplished that I didn’t get done this past year.
I have learned to take ownership of those things that only I can control, i.e., to push away from the table a little sooner, to not purchase those snack cakes that are a constant temptation every time I walk by the pantry.
I have learned to take control of my spending overall so that I can do more to get out of debt than I’m doing to get deeper in debt.
In less than a week another year will bite the dust and a new one will bring with it challenges and opportunities. What I do with it will be up to me.
I can waste it and let opportunities slip by or I can take the bull by the horns and fight my battles one at a time with God’s help.
I have learned to lean on God’s word that tells me “greater is He (God) that is within me than He (Satan) that is in the world.”
I have learned that we can have less stress by spending more time praying and less time worrying.
Someone once told me that “worry is interest paid on a debt that I do not owe,” and that the biggest majority of things that I worry about never happen.
The year 2019 is just about over. There is no need stressing over the past that I cannot change and there is likewise no need worrying over something that isn’t even here yet.
Live for today, prepare for the future to the best of our ability and above all, live every day in light of eternity, as well as if it may be my last.
Leave nothing unsaid that needs to be said.
Keep your relationships close to you and take none of them for granted.
Own up to your responsibilities and don’t push them off onto someone else.
And most of all, every day, settle in your heart that you are ready to meet God.
The year is about over. Another one bites the dust. Don’t waste time looking back, there is too much to look forward to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.