The key chain had their name clearly written on it. If someone has broken into our house, that key basically gives the thief an easy twofer. I know this is a very common practice and here is a suggestion: use a special key ring without any mention of your name and ask your neighbor to store it out of sight.
That way it’s not visible and even if it is, there is nothing to connect it to you. If you leave your house keys under the mat or in a flowerpot, you may as well leave the door open.
Instead, get one of those magnetic key holders for hiding keys under your car fender and find an innovative place to hide it. Sometimes just not finding an easy way into the house will discourage a thief.
Continuing on that same “staying safe” theme, being pulled over by an unmarked car with flashing red or blue lights is always disconcerting. And, as bad as it sounds, do not pull over and if, for whatever reason, you’re on the side of the road, get in your car and do not open your door or window.
Instead, call 112 on your mobile phone, it is the mobile emergency number and you will be connected to a dispatcher. Say where you are and what’s happening, and you will be given instructions. This is something every driver in your family should be aware of and use if necessary.
Recently there was a notice about contaminated salad greens and this past year has been filled with contaminated vegetables and meat. We are very fortunate to have local farmers who grow fruits and vegetables and local butchers that know where their meat comes from.
Buy locally and freeze what you can so you don’t need to buy produce from the grocery store. This is not a problem our grocery stores have caused, but rather one that they cannot control. I hear complaints about slightly higher prices for local products, but isn’t paying a bit more worth having peace of mind knowing where your food comes from?
Several years back, we had flying squirrels nesting in one of the bluebird houses. The bluebirds weren’t wintering here then, so it wasn’t a problem, but we never saw them after that one winter.
It’s never too late to check your birdhouses for them. Many times multiple squirrels will nest together in a birdhouse. Their diet consists of a wide variety of foods, ranging from seeds, nuts and fruits to insects, birds and eggs.
They appear at sunset and after dark, so look for them then. If you have no birds needing to winter in the birdhouses, no problem, but if you do, chase the squirrels out. They find shelters more easily than birds.
Before it gets frozen into a solid lump, give your compost another tum. Adding some peanut shells or coffee grounds to your compost can add much appreciated nitrogen to the pile. The key is to do it just as you do with ashes, add it in small amounts.
Too much of one thing will throw off the balance in the pile. But before you do anything major, take a pH reading to see if you need to add anything at all.
We don’t have a compost pile, but we add coffee grounds or ashes to our plants on a regular basis. The magnolia and rhododendron get coffee grounds and the peonies, mock orange and lilac get wood ashes.
With the holiday season in full swing, remember that leftover wine freezes well in ice cube trays for use in recipes later. Freeze a batch then remove them and put them in labeled Ziploc bags for easy storage in the freezer.
A load of wood for the older folks down the road would be kind and the visit to drop it off would be even more appreciated. Many folks don’t have family in the area and a short visit just to check on them would cost you nothing, but it could give someone a much-needed winter boost.
If you are planting garlic, it needs done about 3 weeks before the ground freezes, so you still have time. Just as with spring flowering bulbs, they need to get their roots settled in before the ground freezes, but not so ear1y sprouts begin to push up.
If you’re so inclined, weaving garlic, dried chilies and onions into braids makes an innovative gift.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
