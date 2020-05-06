Many modern day Christians appear to feel as if they shouldn’t be faced with trials or tests of any kind. And much of that sentiment comes from the famed “name it and claim it” preachers who spew out messages about being a child of a god who, neither does he wish nor does he want for his children to fall on hard times.
I’ve heard the messages about being a “King’s Kid” and the benefits of being part of a royal family. Even children of royal families face difficult decisions that often bring with them difficult times.
Just ask Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan whose royal duties were set to end as of this past March 31.
Moving on, I’ve heard certain preachers proclaim that they refuse to get sick because no child of God should ever fall upon any kind of illness or difficulty.
I guess I serve a different God than those who preach such doctrines. My Bible, in fact, leads me to believe completely the opposite.
“Verily, verily, I say unto you, the servant is not greater than his lord; neither he that is sent greater than he that sent him.” (John 13:16)
If the lord must go through hard times, then who is the servant to be able to escape any type of work, toil or labor?
Besides, where would we be had we never been checked with a challenge? How would we learn how to cope had we never been faced with a fear?
How would we know to appreciate the good if we had never experienced the bad or how could we ever be thankful for the plenty had we never experienced having little?
We learn by our experiences. We mature out of our mistakes.
The Bible gives us a prime example of that very lesson when the shepherd boy David stood face-to-face with a literal giant of a man named Goliath.
In the context of 1 Samuel 17, the story tells of the dialogue between David and Goliath with the giant jeering and mocking the shepherd boy.
“Am I a dog that you come to me with sticks,” the Philistine said to David. “And the Philistine cursed David … Come to me and I will give your flesh to the birds and to the beasts of the field.”
Even as a child of God – even as a servant of God, it’s pretty apparent that David found himself facing a pretty big challenge at this point.
But this was not the first problem, nor was it the first threat to his life that young David had faced. Actually, those experiences gave David something to fall back on when facing the giant Goliath.
David had seen God bring him out of treacherous and dangerous situations before and he knew if God had done it before then he could do it this time as well.
How would he have known that had he not faced some hard times before? How could he have been certain of God’s protection at this point had he not experienced it in the past?
Even while refusing to wear King Saul’s oversized armor, David made his confidence in His God quite clear to the king. It wasn’t based on some name it and claim it philosophy, but was instead a statement made with calmness and assurance that he knew what he was talking about.
“The Lord, who delivered me from the paw of the lion and from the paw of the bear, He will deliver me from the hand of this Philistine.” David told the king.
None of us like to go through difficult times or face days that are full of challenges.
We don’t like being overwhelmed with fear and anxiety to the point we feel as if we will make it through to tomorrow.
But it is in these times that we learn to trust in God and watch as He gives strength where strength is needed or gives wisdom where wisdom has failed us.
And it is on these times that we are one day able to look back and call upon our experiences of the past and thus find faith for another day or yet another trial.
Maybe there is a reason why the apostle Paul told us to rejoice in tribulation because they do fill our repertoire with faith boosters and insights into the power of the God whom we serve.
There are times when, like as was with Paul, the ship he was on ran into a violent storm that was tearing the vessel apart. The Bible tells us that things got so bad the only thing left to do was to “drop anchor and pray for daylight to come.”
Things can get bad at times. We can feel as if we are going down with the storm, but never forget that God is still the One who controls the winds and the waves.
