From coast to coast, more than 45 million readers, both young and old, are gearing up for the nation’s largest reading celebration—the National Education Association’s (NEA) Read Across America Day.
Parents, teachers, education support professionals, students and elected officials are doing their part to deliver the very important reading message: Kids who read, and who are read to, do better in school and help build great public schools.
Launched in 1998 as a way to get kids excited about reading, NEA’s Read Across America has grown into a yearlong program that culminates every year on or around March 1. In 2020, we’ll be celebrating on Monday, March 2.
This year, more than 45 million readers will gear up to deliver the message that kis who either read or are read to do better in school and help build great schools. In fact, a recent reading assessment of 4th grade students by the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) found that reading for fun had a positive relationship to NAEP reading scores.
NEA’s Read Across America reminds parents of the crucial role they play in their children’s education. Taking time to read with a child is one of the most important lessons that parents can share with their children.
If you would like more information on NEA’s Read Across America, go to www.readacrossamerica.org for resources, recommended book titles and ideas for reading events. We hope you join us on March 2 to celebrate the joy of reading.
