Chitchat corner … Sorry I wasn’t around last month. My daughter-in-law, Mary Kirby, and granddaughter Katie came to visit for 2 weeks.
Some of you have met Katie, who is now in the 8th grade and stands well above me. She is taking high school math and Spanish. As you can see, I’m very proud of her.
Senior corner…The Paw Paw Senior Center monthly meeting and carry-in lunch was held Sept. 5, There were 38 members in attendance and one guest.
Members were Jayne and Wallace Abe, Mayo Eaton, Jo Musialowski, Mary Ann Buzzanca, Jane Corbett, Earl and Betty Bridges, Marshall and Cleo Eaton, Sheila and Roland Hamilton, Rocky Largent, Thurman Eaton, Deloris Carlson, Janet Platt, Vince Martin, Virginia and Daniel Cisserelli, Marvin Duvall, Carol Zembower, David and Barbara Largent, Mary Bishofsberger, Early and Dee Parrill, Linda Barker, Linda Birmingham, Linda Ardinger, Brown and Barbara Norton, and Mike and Mary Poling.
The guest attending was Kathy McEntyre from Legal Aid of West Virginia. She spoke about nursing-facility resident rights. She also explained her position as regional ombudsman, which means “one who speaks on behalf of another.”
She provided a couple of brochures on long-term care facilities and financial exploitation and information concerning how to contact her.
Mayo Eaton, the apple butter committee chairman, gave a progress report on how the event was progressing. Sugar donations would be appreciated.
Preparing the apples will be Thursday, Sept. 26, at 7 a.m. Cooking the apples will start Friday, Sept. 27, at 5 a.m.
Many people are needed to help with the preparation on Thursday, as well as helpers to stir and transport finished apple butter into the center and filling jars.
Anyone wishing to purchase extra apples should sign up at the front entrance table.
Birthdays in September were Mary Ann Buzzanca, Doug Shrier, Marshall Eaton and Early Parrill.
“Happy Birthday” was sung as they blew out the candle on the cake. Mayo Eaton gave the blessing.
Senior corner…Senior texting codes. ATD: At the doctor’s; BTW: Bring the wheelchair; BYOT: Bring your own teeth; CBM: Covered by Medicare; CUATSC: See you at the senior center; DWI: Driving while incontinent; FWB: Friend with beta blockers; FWIW: Forgot where I was; FYI: Found your Insulin; GGPBL: Gotta go, pacemaker battery low; GHA: Got heartburn again; and HGBM: Had good bowel movement.
