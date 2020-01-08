Jonathon Hines was recently selected from a group of over 100 direct support professionals at Potomac Center as the direct support professional of the year for 2019.
The annual award is the highest honor any Potomac Center direct support staff member can earn. Second runner-up was Russell Boyer and 1st runner-up was Ryan Lake.
Upon winning the award, Hines quoted Albert Einstein: “Setting an example is not the main means of influencing others — it is the only means.”
“I want to make sure that everyone that I encounter sees me as the example that they need to be successful,” Hines said.
Runner-up Ryan Lake felt that a Bible quotation from Ecclesiastes 9:10 best summed up his work as a direct support professional: “Whatever your hand finds to do, do it with all your might.” Lake said he puts forth his very best effort in his work with the individuals without attention to who notices, but was pleased that others had noticed.
Finally, 2nd runner-up Boyer quoted Bernard Baruch, “Be who you are and say what you feel, because those who mind don’t matter, and those who matter don’t mind.”
Boyer said he tries to give 100 percent to help make a difference in the lives of the young individuals entrusted to the care of the Center.
“It’s always a very enjoyable part of my job, and it’s an honor to present this award every year,” CEO Rick Harshbarger said. “We have such a great group of Direct Support Professionals. Jon, Ryan, and Russell are truly great role models, and I don’t think we could have selected more deserving winners.”
Potomac Center is West Virginia’s only residential facility for children and adults with an intellectual or developmental disability and accompanying behavioral issues. The Center has been serving the community and the entire state of West Virginia since 1980. o
