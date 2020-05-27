Capon Chapel Cemetery held memorial services on Sunday, May 24 at 2 p.m. We did not have a large crowd, but a loyal one. Families placed flowers on the graves of relatives and the American Legion of Capon Bridge placed American flags on the gravesites of our veterans. Pastor Alanna McGuinn brought a thoughtful, timely message to the group. It was wonderful to see some semblance of order returning to our church services and to observe our Memorial Day traditions. We have always remembered family on this particular day as long as I remember. Each year we hope for good weather on this particular day and also pray we will have an abundance of flowers to place on family graves.
This year, due to variable weather conditions, most of our flowers are not yet in bloom. Peonies, which are an old-time favorite and standard, were not yet blooming. This hardy flower is seen in nearly every yard in Hampshire County in varying shades of white, pinks and reds. After making a raid on both my sister's flowerbeds, I was able to create a bouquet of old time favorites, boxwood and ferns for greenery, iris, yarrow, daises, lambs ear, coral-bells and the addition of some lovely purchased roses for our graves. Next Sunday, May 31, we will be attending Memorial Service at Green Lane Cemetery at Delray. The peonies should be out in all their glory by then. Many of my mother's family are buried at Green Lane. Their service is always on the last Sunday of May and Capon Chapel's service is on the 4th Sunday. Most often they are held at the same time. When May has 5 Sundays, we are able to attend both.
The Capon Bridge High School Alumni Association has canceled our dinner and meeting this year. I always enjoy seeing classmates and reminiscing with them and I won't have that pleasure this spring. The last graduating class was in 1964 and that makes us all part of a group referred to as senior citizens. I understand the Romney High School Alumni will not be meeting this year. Many special events have taken a hit due to the COVID-19 virus. I am sure other events will also take a hit, what about the Hampshire County Fair, the Peach Festival, the Yard Parties hosted by the local Fire Companies and the Fourth of July Pig Roast at Yellow Spring?
The Capon Bridge Library is making plans to open their doors soon. However they will not be wide open, just a crack. New precautions have to be observed for public safety. They will continue to place books on the porch for avid readers. I confess to being one of those and have been known to read into the early morning hours just to find out how the story ends.
I want to wish sister Joyce Oates a happy birthday in the coming week. She was born on Public School Day in the month of May. How many readers know what I am referring to? I would love to hear from you and share stories. My e-mail is caponchapelbrenda@gmail.com or phone 304-856-2623
Stay well and healthy and careful but remember life is to be lived.
