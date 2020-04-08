Many families will decorate eggs this Easter season. There are many commercial dyes to choose from as well as numerous homemade recipes.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service reminds us of a few safety and handling principles:
Remember to hard cook your eggs first, then dye them. Return the dyed eggs to the refrigerator within 2 hours.
If the eggs are to be eaten, use a food-safe coloring. As with all foods, persons dyeing the eggs should wash their hands before handling the eggs.
Some Easter bread recipes use decorated and dyed eggs in a popular braided bread. These eggs should be considered a decoration only, as the bread is kept at room temperature.
Ukrainian Easter eggs call for the contents to be blown out, hollowing out the shell for decorating. While this is an annual tradition for many families, be mindful that some raw eggs may contain Salmonella, and caution should be used.
Use only eggs that are un-cracked and have been kept refrigerated. The USDA recommends washing the egg in hot water and then rinsing in a solution of 1 tsp. of chlorine bleach per 1/2 cup water to destroy bacteria that may be present on the surface of the egg.
If you are planning to eat hard-cooked eggs for an egg hunt, great care should be taken to prevent cracking the shells. Bacteria could contaminate the inside of the egg if the shell is cracked.
Take care in hiding eggs in places that are protected from pets, dirt and other sources of bacteria. The time for hiding and hunting the eggs should not exceed two hours, as the “found” eggs must be placed back into the refrigerator.
Refrigerated Pickled Eggs
- 16 fresh eggs
- 2 Tbsp. whole allspice
- 2 Tbsp. whole peppercorns
- 2 Tbsp. ground ginger
- 4 cups white vinegar (five percent)
- 2 Tbsp. white sugar
Cook eggs in simmering water for 15 minutes. Place eggs in cold water, remove shells and pack into jars that have been sterilized in boiling water for 10 minutes. In a pot, combine vinegar, sugar and spices. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes.
Pour hot liquid over hard-boiled eggs. Put lid on jar. Store the finished product in the refrigerator. Use within a month. This recipe is not intended for long-term storage at room temperature.
Note: add one can of beets to the mixture if you want the eggs to be purple.
Recipe Source: Michigan State University Extension Service
Classic Glazed Ham for Easter
- 1 9-to-10-pound bone-in fully cooked smoked ham (butt or shank half)
- 2 Tbsp. whole cloves (optional)
- 1-1/2 cups glaze
Remove the ham from the refrigerator and bring to room temperature, about 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Trim off any skin from the ham.
Use a sharp paring knife to score through the fat in a diagonal crosshatch pattern without cutting through to the meat. (Insert the cloves into the ham (if using), placing them at the intersections of the cuts.)
Put the ham, flat side down, on a rack in a roasting pan. Pour 1/4 inch water into the bottom of the pan. Transfer to the oven and roast until a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the ham registers 130 degrees, about 2 hours, 30 minutes (about 15 minutes per pound).
Increase the oven temperature to 425 degrees. Pour half of the glaze (see below for glaze options) over the ham and brush to coat. If the water in the bottom of the pan has evaporated, add more.
Return the ham to the oven and roast, basting every 10 minutes with the remaining glaze, until glossy and well browned, about 45 more minutes.
Recipe Source: University of North Carolina Extension Service
Healthier Carrot Cake
- 1 20-ounce can crushed pineapple
- 2 cups whole-wheat pastry flour
- 2 tsp. baking soda
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 2 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 3 large eggs
- 1-1/2 cups granulated sugar
- 3/4 cup nonfat buttermilk
- 1/2 cup canola oil
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 2 cups grated carrots, (4-6 medium)
- 1/4 cup unsweetened flaked coconut
- 1/2 cup chopped walnuts, toasted
Frosting
- 12 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar, sifted
- 1-1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
- 2 Tbsp. coconut chips, or flaked coconut, toasted
To prepare cake: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking pan with cooking spray. Drain pineapple in a sieve set over a bowl, pressing on the solids. Reserve the drained pineapple and 1/4 cup of the juice.
Whisk flour, baking soda, salt and cinnamon in a medium bowl. Whisk eggs, sugar, buttermilk, oil, vanilla and the 1/4 cup pineapple juice in a large bowl until blended.
Stir in pineapple, carrots and 1/4 cup coconut. Add the dry ingredients and mix with a rubber spatula just until blended. Stir in the nuts. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan, spreading evenly.
Bake the cake until the top springs back when touched lightly and a skewer inserted in the center comes out clean, 40 to 45 minutes. Let cool completely on a wire rack.
To prepare frosting and finish cake: Beat cream cheese, confectioners sugar and vanilla in a mixing bowl with an electric mixer until smooth and creamy. Spread the frosting over the cooled cake. Sprinkle with toasted coconut.
Asparagus, Potato and Cheddar Frittata
- 8 large eggs
- 1/4 cup grated Parmigiano Reggiano (about 1/2 ounce)
- 3 Tbsp. chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1/8 tsp. cayenne
- 2 to 3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 medium red potato (about 1/2 pound) scrubbed and cut into 1/2-inch dice (about 1-1/2 cups)
- 1 medium yellow onion, thinly sliced 1/2 pound medium-thick asparagus, trimmed and cut on the diagonal into 1-inch pieces
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 6 ounces shredded sharp cheddar (about 1-3/4 lightly packed cups)
In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs, Parmigiano, parsley, 1/2 tsp. salt, 1/8 tsp. pepper, and the cayenne.
Heat 2 Tbsp. of the oil in a 10-inch ovenproof nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the potato and 1/4 tsp. salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned on several sides, 6 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a bowl with a slotted spoon.
Reduce the heat to medium. If the pan is dry, add the remaining 1 Tbsp. of oil. Add the onion and cook, stirring frequently, until it softens and begins to brown, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in the asparagus, garlic, 1/4 tsp. salt, and 1/8 tsp. pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, until the asparagus is bright green and crisp-tender, 3 to 4 minutes.
Lower the heat to medium low and add the egg mixture and the potatoes, stirring until the ingredients are combined, 10 to 15 seconds. Add the cheddar and stir until well distributed. Cook without stirring until the eggs have almost set, 10 to 12 minutes. (The center may still be loose but should be bubbling a little; the sides should be set.)
Meanwhile, position an oven rack 6 inches from the broiler element and heat the broiler to high. Transfer the skillet to the oven and broil until the eggs have set completely and the top of the frittata is golden brown, 1 to 3 minutes. Let rest for 5 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board, cut into wedges, and serve.
Recipe Source: University of North Carolina Extension Service
Spinach and Beet Salad
- 6 beets
- 1 tsp. olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1/4 cup plus 1 Tbsp. seedless red raspberry preserves
- 1/4 cup orange juice
- 2 Tbsp. water
- 3 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
- 2 tsp. olive oil
- 1/2 tsp. dried thyme or 1 1/2 tsp. fresh
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 1 bag spinach
- 1 green onion, sliced
- 1/2 cup walnuts toasted and coarsely chopped
- 1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese
Place the beets in a baking pan, drizzle with the 1 tsp. oil and season with salt and pepper. Cover with foil and bake at 350 degrees for about 1 hour or until tender when pierced with a knife.
To make dressing: In a glass jar, melt the red raspberry preserves. Let cool a few minutes. Add orange juice, water, red wine vinegar, olive oil, thyme and black pepper. Shake to combine well. Refrigerate until ready to make salad.
When beets are cool enough to handle, peel and thinly slice into rounds. Toss the spinach and green onion with some of the dressing to coat.
On large serving platter or individual plates, arrange the spinach. Top with the beets, walnuts and blue cheese crumbles. Sprinkle with a little more of the dressing. Serve immediately.
Recipe Source: UT Extension Service
Strawberry-Rhubarb Sauce
- 1/2 cup chopped rhubarb
- 1/2 cup chopped strawberries
- 1 Tbsp. sugar
- 1/4 cup water
Combine all ingredients in a small saucepan. Stir together. Cover and cook on low for about 5 minutes. Remover cover and stir. Cook until desired degree of thickness.
Note: Sauce can be kept in the refrigerator for one week. Makes about 1 cup, enough for about 4 servings. Use this sauce as a topping on pancakes, ice cream, or cake.
Recipe Source: Nebraska Extension Service
Asparagus with Mustard Vinaigrette
- 4 large eggs
- 1 small shallot, minced
- 2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
- 2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
- 1 tsp. regular or reduced fat mayonnaise
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- Salt and pepper
- 1-1/2 lbs. asparagus
Place eggs in a medium saucepan. Add enough cold water to cover eggs by 1inch. Carefully add the eggs and simmer for about 9 minutes. Drain. Add cold water to cover. When eggs are cool enough to handle, shell and set aside.
In a small bowl, whisk together shallot, vinegar, mustard, and mayonnaise. Slowly whisk in olive oil. Set aside. Snap off and discard the bottom one inch of each asparagus.
If using thick asparagus, peel about the bottom two inches. Add about 1 cup of water to a large skillet. Add about 1 tsp. salt, cover, and bring to a boil. Add asparagus and cook until asparagus can be easily pierced with a knife, about 3 to 5 minutes.
Drain. Coat warm asparagus with vinaigrette. Cut eggs into fourths. Serve with the asparagus.
Recipe Source: Nebraska Extension Service
Brussels Sprouts and Apple Salad
- 1 lb. Brussels sprouts
- 1-1/2 tsp. salt, divided
- 1 shallot, finely minced
- 2 Tbsp. cider vinegar
- 1 tsp. sugar
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 apple, cut into matchsticks
Fill a large saucepan about half full with water. Add about 1 tsp. salt, cover and bring to a boil. Add Brussels sprouts and cook for about 1 minute. Drain. Add cold water. After about 1 minute, pour off water.
In a small bowl, whisk together shallot, vinegar, sugar and 1/2 tsp. salt. Slowly whisk in olive oil.
Place Brussels sprouts and apple in a large bowl. Add dressing and stir to coat mixture. Serve immediately for a crunchy salad or refrigerate overnight.
Recipe Source: Nebraska Extension Service
