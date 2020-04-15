I have lost count of the number of times I have accompanied a person on their final journey—whispering a prayer in the ear or reciting a psalm, anointing with oil, or, on some occasions, humming a familiar hymn as the last breath was taken.
Always touching. Flesh to flesh. It is a holy moment. It is a privileged moment.
These experiences haven’t blended over time, but remain very distinct experiences in my life. I could walk down numerous hospital or hospice or nursing home hallways and still identify rooms where I gathered with families for a final prayer or sat with a breathless body in that time between the departure of the family and the arrival of the funeral home.
I remember songs that were playing on the radio as I traveled to meet a family in the middle of the night because “the time was near.” I remember the quietness of homes as loved ones waited and watched for the inevitable.
I think families would be surprised that, even though I regularly forget where I put my keys or glasses, I still hold close in my heart and memory so much of the final moments with their loved ones.
That is why, for me, the thought of thousands of people dying alone trumps everything else that has been happening in the last few months. We will certainly hear stories of doctors, nurses, and other medical personnel who tried to honor those final moments, but it would unrealistic to expect these folks, who are already overwhelmed, to do more—even chaplains have little time to sit with the dying when the demands of the living, both patients and staff, leave them little time to sleep.
On Palm Sunday, as I turned off the bedside lamp, I decided to undertake a new discipline.
I visualized one of those dying patients in a hospital bed. I held the hand still warm. I leaned close to the person’s ear and I called upon years of memorized scripture, as I quietly recited Psalm 23 or other sacred passages that remind us that we don’t journey alone.
Years ago, when the Rev. Ben Weir was held captive, his captors tried to convince him that everyone had forgotten him. He did not believe them saying, “I know my church.”
What if we all took up the discipline of remembering those who are isolated in the hospital, especially the dying, so that they might have that same assurance as Weir? “The community has not forgotten me.”
Let us call upon our internal library—words from our particular faith tradition or poems that speak of hope and remind us that no person is forgotten, no person makes the final journey alone.
I don’t need to have a name or a face. I don’t need years of shared experiences. I don’t need blood connection or common friendships. I don’t need geographical proximity.
All I need is the ability to visualize a hand, to imagine the aloneness and accompanying fear, and the ability to speak words of comfort and connection into the void and across the miles—and the willingness to believe that the wind of the Spirit (you find your own conveyance) will do its particular work.
