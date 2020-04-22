As today is Earth Day, I thought of this exchange and all the ways we’ve learned during this pandemic to reduce, reuse and recycle. This quarantine is making us all little more “quaran-green.”
First, I’ve witnessed some ingenious ways to recycle and repurpose things to make facemasks. My dear friend dug a shirt out of a donation bag, cut it up, and used hair ties for earpieces.
My sister-in-law chose a long sleeve shirt with elastic around the wrists to cut out and use to go around her ears. I’ve watched online tutorials on turning a sock and bra into face protection.
Even the Surgeon General gave a demonstration on cutting up an old T-shirt and securing it with rubber bands.
Our family is learning to reduce our use of paper products. Long gone are the days of spinning the toilet paper roll like we’re contestants in the Big Wheel round of “The Price is Right.”
Now it’s more like a spin-off of “Name that Tune,” except we’re proclaiming, “I can clean this with just 3 squares.” We have a similar situation with paper towels. However, in that instance, we’ve begun to rely on the cloth wash-and-reuse variety.
Our youngest daughter’s doing her part by “forgetting” to bathe or change out of her pajamas. She’s regularly conserving water by reducing our piles of laundry.
I wouldn’t expect anything less from our nature lover. She frequently wants to talk about environmental issues like the need for plants and grass and reducing pollution. In fact, she was really looking forward to wearing her new Earth Day shirt to school today.
We have many bins of hand-me-downs in our basement. Our littlest Savage has always been very content to reuse the clothing given to her and rarely asks for anything new.
Yet, a few months ago, when we could still shop, a T-shirt with a smiling Earth on it really caught her eye. The graphic was surrounded by the words, “Make Everyday Earth Day.”
She was admiring it so much that of course, I bought it for her. It’s much better than her dad’s Earth Day shirt screen printed with the words, “Keep the Earth Clean. It’s not Uranus.”
Too bad that one’s not worn enough to cut up for a facemask.
After all, “Don’t throw that away,” is a phrase engrained in my mind from childhood. I’ve spent my entire life watching my mom reuse everything from plastic cutlery to margarine containers to cookie tins.
There was a time, probably recently, that I’d tease her about this. She’d good naturedly remind me, it’s what country people have always had to do. They say necessity is the mother of invention.
I have no doubt my mom already has a bunch of rags made up from old clothes. They’re probably near the pieces of tin foil washed and ready for another use.
Necessity made my mom green before being green was trendy, and certainly, green before needing to “quaran-green.”
