Activities
Wednesday, Sept. 25, Romney: 11 Blood pressure
Wednesday, Sept. 25, Romney: 11:15 Doris Ringler Medigaps
Wednesday, Sept. 25, Romney: 1 Diabetic support group
Thursday, Sept. 26, Romney: 11 Games with Donna Davis
Thursday, Sept. 26, Romney: 11:30-12:30 flu shots by HC Health Dept.
Thursday, Sept. 26, Springfield: 4 AED training; sign up in advance
Friday, Sept. 27, Capon Valley View: 11 Bingo
Monday, Sept. 30, Romney: 11-2 Game day
Tuesday, Oct. 1, Capon Valley View: 11 Bingo
Friday, Oct. 4, Capon Valley View: 11 Bingo
Menus
Meals cost a donation for those 60 and over; $6 for those under 60
Romney (Noon)
Wednesday, Sept. 25 — Steak, baked potato, blended vegetables, roll, fruit salad
Thursday, Sept. 26 — Spaghetti, salad, green beans, Italian bread, ice cream
Monday, Sept. 30— Hobo beans, salad, tropical fruit, cranberry muffins, cherry crisp
Wednesday, Oct. 2 — Lasagna, salad, green beans, Italian bread, fruit cocktail
Thursday, Oct. 3 — Cheeseburger, baked fries, raw cauliflower, mandarin oranges
Springfield (5:30 p.m.)
Thursday, Sept. 26 — Meatballs, green beans, salad, garlic bread, dessert
Friday, Sept. 27 — Chicken nuggets, whipped potatoes, peas and carrots, biscuit, dessert
Tuesday, Oct. 1 — Salmon cakes, broccoli, peaches, sherbet
Thursday, Oct. 3 — Chicken rice soup, ham salad, fruit salad, peanut butter bar
Friday, Oct. 4 — Hobo beans, salad/chicken, cornbread muffins, tropical fruit
Capon Valley View (Noon)
Friday, Sept. 27 — Barbecue riblets, scalloped potatoes, carrots, fruit roll
Tuesday, Oct. 1 — Pork chops, sweet potatoes, succotash, celery sticks, peaches
Friday, Oct. 4 — Spaghetti, salad, green beans, Italian bread, pears
* * *
Coupons for the senior farmer’s market nutrition program have all been distributed. The program will return in 2020. .
* * *
One more bus trip is on the schedule for 2019.
• Sept. 23-28 will be a show trip to Nashville.
More information is available on www.aginginhampshire.com or by calling Judy at 304-822-4097.
All trips are open to the public. For more information or to register, call Judy at 304-822-4097.
* * *
Volunteer opportunities are available by calling 304-822-4097.
* * *
The Committee on Aging has limited ostomy and diabetic supplies and Depends available free on a first-come, first-served basis.
Visit the Administrative Building or call 304-822-4097 for more information.
* * *
Romney Senior Center — 304‑822‑2465
Springfield Senior Center — 304‑822‑7627
Capon Valley View Center — 304-856-3650
Administrative offices — 304‑822‑4097
* * *
The Committee on Aging has openings on the following programs:
Alzheimer’s In-Home Respite provides one-on-one attention and individualized activities for a person with a written diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease or a related dementia. This program gives caregivers of a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia the time to run errands, keep appointments, visit family and friends, shop for groceries, or even take a nap. Family caregivers can receive up to 16 hours of respite per week, based on need and availability of hours and trained staff.
Lighthouse provides assistance to seniors (at least 60 years of age) who need support in their homes in areas of personal care, mobility, nutrition, and housekeeping; but whose income or assets disqualify them for Medicaid services. An individual may receive up to 60 hours of service per month, based a client assessment and availability of hours and trained staff.
Both the Alzheimer’s In-Home Respite and Lighthouse programs have a sliding fee scale based on income.
Transportation is available to seniors (at least 60 years of age) on a first-come, first-served basis to senior centers, doctor appointments, grocery shopping, and running of other errands. Suggested donations are based on travel location.
For more information, please call 304-822-4097.
* * *
Reminder: If schools are closed due to weather conditions, we will be closed.
* * *
Email: aginginhamp@hardynet.com
Website: www.aginginhampshire.us.
