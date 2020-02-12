3 on Frostburg dean’s list
FROSTBURG, Md. — Three students from Hampshire County have been named to the dean's list at Frostburg State University in recognition of outstanding academic achievement for the fall 2019 semester.
Lisa Ketterman of Points had the distinction of a 4.0 grade-point average.
The other 2 are Samantha Haluska of Levels and Aaron Smith of Romney.
To be eligible for Frostburg State’s dean’s list, a student must undertake a minimum of 12 credit hours and earn a semester GPA of at least 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.
Werner earns trip to Colombia
WINCHESTER, Va. — Monica Werner is among 11 students, faculty and staff selected to travel to Colombia as part of Shenandoah University's Global Citizenship Project. The trip takes place over spring break, March 6-16.
Werner was chosen based on a written essay, a desire to experience other cultures and a lack of international travel experience. Participants learn of their destination only after they've been selected for the program. Destinations this year are the Azores, Cameroon, Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Colombia, Malaysia and Indonesia.
The Augusta woman is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in biology.
Western Governor’s graduates 1 from here
SALT LAKE CITY — A Capon Bridge woman has earned a degree from Western Governors University.
Rachel Gordon earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.
In all, 5,617 undergraduates and 4,302 graduates have completed degrees at WGU since Oct. 2. The online nonprofit university has graduated over 167,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.
2 join Angus Association
Two youths from Hampshire County are now junior members of the American Angus Association.
Tyler Shane Blevins and Reagan Kenley Rowzee, both of Augusta, are now members of the national organization headquartered in St. Joseph, Mo.
Junior members of the Association are eligible to register cattle in the American Angus Association, participate in programs conducted by the National Junior Angus Association and take part in Association-sponsored shows and other national and regional events.
The American Angus Association is the largest beef breed association in the world, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members.
