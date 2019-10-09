Editor’s note: Log on to our website at www.hampshirereview.com for the Calendar under the Living tab. All events are listed there for you 24/7.
THIS WEEK: Oct. 9-15
Oct. 9
VFW Post 1101 Auxiliary 5 p.m., The Bank of Romney Community Center.
HHS PTO 6 p.m., school library
Oct. 10
9th annual Words of Hope book sale 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Thurs. Oct. 10, Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 299 School St., Romney. 25-cent children’s and paperback books; $1 hardbacks, DVDs and CDs. Sponsored by Catholic Charities.
HC Co-op and Heritage Market Place 5:30 p.m., at the Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney
HC Farmland Preservation Board 7 p.m., HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom
Levels CEOS Club 12:30 p.m. For more info, call the WVU Extension office, 304-822-5013.
Pin Oak CEOS Club 1 p.m. For more info, call the WVU Extension office, 304-822-5013.
Slanesville Ruritan Club 7 p.m., Ruritan clubhouse.
Dave Nealon Midweek Melodies concert 6-8 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. $8.
Movie night 5:30 p.m., HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney
Oct. 11
Story hour 11 a.m., HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney. Theme: monsters and ghosts
Fiber Club 4-6 p.m., The Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney. Free. For knitters, weavers, felters, quilters and anyone who creates using some kind of fiber.
9th annual Words of Hope book sale 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 299 School St., Romney. 25-cent children’s and paperback books; $1 hardbacks, DVDs and CDs. Sponsored by Catholic Charities.
Venison 101 workshop 6 p.m., Eastern W.Va. Community College. Registration required by calling 304-530-0273. Learn venison processing — canning, dehydration, freezing, carcass breakdown, gutting, skinning. Sample recipes. Learn about herd health and herd management.
Open mic night 6-9 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Adam Keeling hosts music, poetry, comedy and other performance art
We the People of Hampshire County 6:30 p.m. social meet-and-greet, 7 p.m. meeting, The Bank of Romney Community Center.
Oct. 12
Buckwheat pancake supper 3-6 p.m., Springfield Ruritan.
6th annual Loom Fall Festival 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, U.S. 50 on Cooper Mountain. Music, BBQ chicken dinner, display of area history
9th annual Words of Hope book sale 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 299 School St., Romney. 25-cent children’s and paperback books; $1 hardbacks, DVDs and CDs. Sponsored by Catholic Charities.
Wardensville Fall Festival. Rain Crow plays 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Hampshire Recycling Cooperative 11 a.m., CB Library. Public welcome. For more info, call 304-496-1033
Fall Health Fair 7-11 a.m., Hope Christian Church, U.S. 50, Augusta. Low cost lab work. Cash or check only. No appointments accepted for labs. Shortest wait time after 930am. Free diabetic retinopathy screening by appointment only. Free skin cancer checks. Many local providers to meet! Free hearing screening and blood pressure checks. Free EKG.
Chocolate House 6-8 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. Free. An open mic for young performers.
Music jam 5-7 p.m., Mill Creek Ruritan, Purgitsville. Free; food for sale.
Oct. 13
Camera Club 2-4 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. Anyone interested in photography is welcome. Leader: Rick McCleary.
Augusta Fire Company open house 1-4 p.m., Augusta Fire Hall. Touch-a-truck and other equipment on display. Fire prevention, fire safety and smoke detector information. Everyone welcome.
Oct. 14
HC Board of Education 6:30 p.m., Central Office, School St., Romney
Ebenezer CEOS Club 11 a.m., For more info., call the WVU Extension office, 304-822-5013.
HC Arts Council Photography Group 10-11:30 a.m., 2nd floor, HC Public Library. Focus Theme: Local flair. For more info, call Sandra Patterson, 304-496-7345. All shutterbugs welcome.
HC Democratic Executive Committee 5:30 p.m. Bottling Works, Romney. The Democratic Club will not be meeting this month.
Oct. 15
Romney Town Council 7 p.m., Town Hall, 340 E. Main St.
Lego Night 5:30 p.m., HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney. Participants will make mummies
Capon Valley Ruritan Club 7 p.m., Ruritan Park, Yellow Spring.
HC Committee on Aging Board of Directors 10 a.m., COA Administration office, 24781 Northwestern Pike, Romney
Looking ahead
Oct. 16-22
HC Planning Commission 7 p.m. Wed., Oct. 16, HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom
HC Board of Health 6 p.m. Wed., Oct. 16, HC Health Department, U.S. 50, Augusta. Handicapped accessible and open to the public. Agenda on the website or call 304-496-9640.
Rio CEOS Club 7 p.m. Wed., Oct. 16. For more info, call the WVU Extension office, 304-822-5013.
Romney Board of Parks and Recreation 4 p.m. Wed., Oct. 16, Town Hall council chambers, 340 E. Main.
VFW Post 1101 6:30 p.m. Wed., Oct. 16, The Bank of Romney Community Building, Romney.
American Legion Post 137 6:30 p.m. Thurs., Oct. 17, Post Home, 484 Cold Stream Road
Central-Dunmore CEOS Club 1 p.m. Thurs., Oct. 17, Augusta. For more info, call the WVU Extension Office at 304-822-5013.
HC Parks and Rec Commission 7 p.m. Thurs., Oct. 17, HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom
Ice Mountain Writers 5-7 p.m. Thurs., Oct. 17, HC Public Library, Romney. The group does writing prompts, shares what they have written and meets with other writers who share interest in their genres. All ages and experience levels interested in exploring their creative side are invited. For more info, call 304-676-3433 or email write@HampshireArts.org.
Potomac Highlands Amateur Radio Club 7 p.m. Thurs., Oct. 17, Hardy County RRT building, Moorefield. Anyone interested in the radio hobby is welcome. For more info, visit www.pharc.org.
Potomac Highlands Beekeepers Association 7 p.m. Thurs., Oct. 17. The Bank of Romney Community Center, 165 E Main St., Romney. Open to all.
Film club 6-9 p.m. Thurs., Oct. 17, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Title to be determined.
Attorney general mobile office 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fri., Oct. 17, Romney Senior Center, 280 School St.
Trivia night 7-9 p.m. Fri., Oct. 18, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Taylor Berryhill hosts a game of art and entertainment trivia for teams of 2 to 5. Come as a group or join a table.
Critton Hollow Band concert 7-9 p.m. Sat., Oct. 19, River House, Capon Bridge. $7 advance, $10 at the door.
High Mountain Bluegrass concert 3-5 p.m. Sat., Oct. 19, CB Public Library pavilion. Free, sponsored by Friends of the Library. Food available.
Spaghetti-and-meat-sauce dinner 3-5 p.m. Sat., Oct. 19, Delray Christian Church. Fundraiser for North River Ruritan Club scholarship fund
BBQ chicken dinner 5 p.m. Sat., Oct. 19, Ruritan Park, Yellow Spring. Benefit for the Capon Valley Ruritan Scholarship Fund. $15 includes baked potato, salad, green beans, rolls, dessert and drinks. Silent auction starts at 4 p.m.
Feed My Sheep Soup Kitchen 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sat., Oct. 19, Church of the Nazarene, 339 Elk Place, Romney. Free, everyone welcome.
PFLAG 6-8 p.m. Sun., Oct. 20, 40 W. Piccadilly, Winchester, Va. Light refreshments served. All are welcome.
Poetry afternoon 2-4 p.m. Sun., Oct. 20, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. All ages welcome. Read, recite or listen.
HC Republican Executive Committee 7 p.m. Mon., Oct. 21, HC Health Department, U.S. 50, Augusta.
Makerspace 5 p.m. Mon., Oct. 21, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney. Supplies provided.
American Legion Post 91 7:30 p.m. Mon., Oct. 21, Post Home. SAL regular meeting held Sunday before at 5 p.m. Questions contact Jim Childress, 304-822-8339.
GFWC Romney Mon., Oct. 21, Romney Presbyterian, 100 W. Rosemary Lane.
North River Ruritan Club 7 p.m. Mon., Oct. 21, 56 Mutt Run, Delray
County Commission 9 a.m. Tues., Oct. 22, courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom. Agenda online 3 days in advance
Books and Beyond 530 p.m. Tues., Oct. 22, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney. Corkie Kirkham will facilitate the discussion of “Beneath a Scarlet Sky” by Mark Sullivan. Open to all.
AND BEYOND …
Grant-writing seminar Nov. 6-7, South Branch Inn, Sunrise Summit. Sponsored by Volunteer West Virginia. Register by calling Moya Doneghy at 304-558-0111.
Crafter/vender tables available for Fall Fest at the Grassy Lick-Kirby Community Center. Call Melinda Racey at 304-496-9116.
Recycling newspapers, magazines, catalogs, cardboard, clean steel and aluminum cans 8 a.m.-noon Wednesdays and Saturdays, county recycling center, Dolan Drive, Augusta.
Story hour 11 a.m. each Friday, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney.
Puppet show rehearsals 10:30 a.m.-noon Fridays, The Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney. Free. Open to tweens and older to create children’s shows.
Cub Scout Pack 32 meeting 7-8 p.m. every Wednesday when school is in session, Romney First United Methodist Church. For more info, call Rick Hillenbrand at 304-822-4190 or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pack32romney.
AA noon Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and 8 p.m. Friday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney. 7 p.m. Monday, Ruritan Community Center, Capon Bridge. 8 p.m. Tuesday and 6 p.m. Saturday, Tearcoat Church of the Brethren, Augusta. 8 p.m. Thursday, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Romney. 6 p.m. Sunday, Slanesville Presbyterian Church. www.aawv13.com.
Al-Anon 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney.
Narcotics Anonymous 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Ruritan Community Center, Capon Bridge; 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Springfield Assembly of God, Route 28; noon Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney; and 6:30 p.m. Monday, Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 299 School St., Romney.
Romney Food Pantry 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday, First United Methodist basement, 49 N. High St., Romney. Recipients may pick up food once a month.
Hampshire Emergency Amateur Radio Team Net 7 p.m. Wednesday, on-the-air. N8RAT Repeater 444.950 MHz/PL 123.0.
Smart Recovery 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney. Empowering tool for all addictive behaviors and addicts. Call 304-359-2185 or 540-247-4209.
Community Chorus rehearsal 10-11 a.m. Saturday, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Elizabeth Podsiadlo directing.
Art for all noon-3 p.m. Saturday, River House, Capon Bridge. Free family fun. Materials provided.
Breakfast buffet at American Legion Post 91, Romney, has been suspended until further notice.
Yoga in the Gallery 6-7 p.m. Monday, River House, Capon Bridge. $10. All levels. Bring your own mat
Gambler support 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, St. Joseph’s Church, 225 S. Queen St., Martinsburg. Call 304-356-5829.
Food pantry 10-1 p.m. Tuesday, St. Peter Church of Deliverance, 536 St. Peter Lane, Augusta.
Depression-bipolar support group 6 p.m. 1st and 3rd Tuesdays, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Boy Scout Troop 32 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Romney First United Methodist Church, 49 N. High St. Year-round, ages 10.5 to 18. Call Milda V. Mullins at 304-496-7530.
Yoga 10-11 a.m. Wednesday and 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Honey Bee Music, 390 E. Main St., Romney Led by Swami Ramachandrananda. Freewill offering. Saturday class requires RSVP by calling 858-547-8620.
Indoor yard sale 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Springfield Treasures, next to Springfield Senior Center. Proceeds benefit Senior Nutrition Program. Items sold on donation basis.
6-8 p.m. 3rd Sunday: PFLAG, 40 W. Piccadilly, Winchester, Va. Light refreshments served. All are welcome.
6-7:30 p.m. Monday: Gambler support group, St. Joseph’s Church, 225 S. Queen St., Martinsburg. Call 304-356-5829.
Spay Today: Low cost, nonprofit program for spaying and neutering cats and dogs. At the time of surgery, initial tests and shots can be obtained at lower rates. To find a participating vet, call 304-728-8330 or visit www.baacs.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.