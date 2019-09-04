ST. GEORGE — teens from 22 West Virginia counties participated in the 42nd annual high school Entrepreneurship Summit at Horseshoe Leadership Center this summer.
Participating from Hampshire County were Erin Blaylock and Lindsey Musselman.
During the week, students turned entrepreneurial ideas into businesses. Their efforts were coached and judged by a group of entrepreneurial professionals. features of the week include Horseshoe’s focus on building leadership skills, volunteer service initiatives, and citizenship responsibilities.
Teens saw first-hand how Thomas and Davis are turning their towns around by visiting several entrepreneurial initiatives where owners shared stories of their successes and challenges. The Summit is a partnership of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, the Ohio-West Virginia Youth Leadership Association, the West Virginia Department of Education, local Schools, VISTA Volunteers, Dominion Resources, and others. Business and industry leaders, local Chambers of Commerce, civic groups and others sponsor students to the Summit.
