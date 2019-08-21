If you have a picture to share, email it to news@hampshirereview.com, mail it to P.O. Box 1036, Romney, WV 26757 or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St. For more photos from Hampshire County’s past, visit the Hampshire History page on Facebook.
100 Years Ago — August 20, 1919
Fourteen citations were made Saturday night for violations of the town ordinance regarding operating automobiles without lights –– all were first time offenders.
Phil Harrison of the U.S. Marines returned to his home here Thursday after having received his discharge.
Miss. Margaret Keller, stenographer to Gov. Cornwell arrived here last Wednesday and will spend her vacation with her mother and sister.
50 Years Ago — August 13, 1969
This week the Alpine Theatre is showing the movie “Support Your Local Sheriff” staring James Garner and Walter Brennan.
New Hampshire County teachers this year are Mr. Robert L. Groves, Mr. James J. Alkire, Miss Brenda Dodd, Mrs. Jo Ellen Peer, Miss Carolyn Reneau, Miss Naomi Shadbolt, Mr. Harold C. Carl II, Mr. Quentin Dickens and Miss Sandra K. Herndon.
A graveside service will be held Thursday at noon at Indian Mound Cemetery for George Preston Marshall. The founder of the Washington Redskins will be laid to rest alongside his father in the family plot. Marshall, who died early Saturday, was born at Romney almost 73 years ago.
40 Years Ago —August 15, 1979
Jessica Lynne Edwards of Slanesville, was one of the top 15 finalists chosen in the Miss West Virginia Teen USA Pageant held in July at the Holiday Inn in Huntington. Miss Edwards is the daughter of Gary and Connie Edwards of Augusta.
Erino Leone, head basketball coach at Romney Junior High School, has been named West Virginia Junior High School “Coach of the Year” by the West Virginia Athletic Coaches Association.
Mrs. Louis Balot and sons, Rene and Mike, from Warminster, Pa., visited their mother, Delphia Hartman, of Springfield, and went to her 20th-year school reunion picnic at Hampshire Park.
30 Years Ago — August 16, 1989
Ray Michael, a well-known fisherman, went to Dam 14 to do some bass fishing. He caught four small bass that he turned loose and then hooked into something that he thought was the granddaddy of all bass. He fought with it for about 30 minutes before he could see he had hooked a large channel catfish. After landing it, he checked it in at the Country Store in Springfield and learned it weighed 11 pounds and was 29 1/2 -inches long. Michael reports it was quite a fight on an ultra light rod with a 4- pound test line. He was using a beetle spin for bait.
Angie Lewis set a new record for the 50-yard freestyle July 30 when the Romney Dolphins Swim Team participated in the YMCA Summer Swim League championship meet held at Frostburg State University. Angie broke a 15-year record with a time of 31.20. The previous record of 34.5 was set in 1973.
20 Years Ago — August 18, 1999
Mr. and Mrs. William Kuykendall, son, Sam and friend of Columbia, Mo., have been visiting Bill’s parents, Mary and Maurice Whipp. Bill will be teaching at the University of Maine the first semester and living in East Boothbay, Maine.
The toll bridge between Green Spring and Oldtown, Md., was officially opened Aug. 7.
Paul and Donna Clovis’ great-niece, Phalyn Burr, who has been their guest for the summer, will be returning home to Buckhannon where she will enter the third-grade.
10 Years Ago — August 19, 2009
Nichole Gabriel Mathias graduated from Lord Fairfax Community College with an associate degree in nursing May 15. She passed her state board exams July 21 and is now a registered nurse.
Over 25 former students of the “Old August Grade School” attended their annual, “first Monday in August” reunion, Aug. 3, in the Community Room of the Hampshire County Health Department.
Hampshire High School has seen the passing of baton in the school’s administration. The Hampshire County school board Monday afternoon approved Candy Canan as the school’s new principal. Canan is a 1991 graduate of HHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.