The annual Christmas play will be on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. at the Kirby Assembly of God Church.
Folks of Bethel Baptist Church blessed many elderly and shut-ins of the area with nice fruit baskets Saturday.
Family members of the late Wayne and Patty Hott gathered Sunday for Thanksgiving dinner and family time and fellowship.
Vince Hughes spent time in Philadelphia, Pa. having Thanksgiving with relatives.
Cindy and Ali Twigg and Daniel Barbe spent Saturday in New York enjoying the sights and sounds of the upcoming holidays.
Deer hunting seems to be the highlight for sportsmen of our community, as well as many visitors that come to Hampshire County to look for that trophy buck deer. Among out-of-town folks in Horn Camp for the week are Vick Saville of S.C. and son Darren of Va., here with brother Larry Saville. Many folks are hunting in Pot Lick Cove, among which are our friends, Samantha and Richard Meese of Shady Springs, W.Va., and both got a nice buck this morning.
Ernie and I had several of our neighbors for an old fashion buckwheat and pancake breakfast recently, and enjoyed having Ruth Loar among them and helped celebrate her birthday. Ernie and I have also enjoyed having Gabe Simms and Dashell Conard, Amanda Twigg, Brian Mansinon, Walker Kline of Bedford, Pa., Richard and Sam Meese, Billy Fout and Vince Hughes.
Mark Landis and sons Grant and Wesley were on a hunting trip last weekend in Kentucky.
