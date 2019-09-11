Colin Kaepernick has got nothing over on our local high school football team. Actually, I guess one could say it’s a matter of opinion, but I personally think our boys kneel head and shoulders over Kaepernick.
Kaepernick has gained, or lost, a reputation for starting the whole concept of kneeling instead of standing during the playing of the Star Spangled Banner and Pledge of Allegiance prior to each game.
Last Friday night our young men, dressed in full armor with helmet and pads took on Musselman High School and was basically handed their comeuppance with a devastating loss. But once the final whistle blew and the last snap was taken then both teams, joined by their coaches, came together on the field and took a knee for a moment of prayer.
In that brief moment of time with both sides taking a knee, what was accomplished was in complete contrast to the statement Kaepernick was attempting to make in his act of taking a knee.
Kaepernicks reportedly continued kneeling instead of standing during the playing of the National Anthem in protest against what he called “racial injustice and systematic oppression in the country.”
His act of taking a knee created division among players, teams and coaches in the NFL as well as among football fans across the country. Even the president weighed in suggesting that players who followed Kaepernick’s example should be fired for disrespecting the flag, the National Anthem and our country.
By taking a knee following last Friday night’s home game Hampshire Trojans and the team from Musselman laid aside any pride that may have resulted on Musselman’s behalf and any anger or any feeling of devastation and possible embarrassment and joined together for a moment of unity instead of division.
Instead of showing signs of disrespect for anything, team members instead showed respect to God by taking time to give thanks for each of the players walking away from the game without any devastating injuries.
I’m not sure how Kaepernick’s parents feel about their beloved son’s behavior but I would hope that parents of last Friday night’s players would feel really proud of their son’s behavior of taking a knee for a moment of reverence and respect to Our Creator.
I have no doubt that there will be those who object to our students taking a knee, but I am personally proud of our coaches and players. And kudos go out as well to Musselman High School.
Here’s the way I see it. If one doesn’t agree with it, he or she can make a big to-do over it or the other option is simple.
If someone doesn’t like seeing that sort of thing, that individual or individuals can simply walk away and choose not to watch.
I have not watched a pro game since Kaepernick’s first show of disrespect against our flag, anthem and ultimately our country.
And I miss it but I do not feel I can rightfully watch any sport where over-priced players can live high above the standard of the biggest majority of people in this country and then turn around and thumb their noses at the nation that makes it all possible for them to do so.
But I don’t want the focus to be on the negativity of that other guy, but on the positive actions of our Trojan football team.
I know our Trojans have had a rough line of seasons and now with a number of new underclassmen taking to the field and a new coach at the helm it will take a while to rebuild the team just as the apparent case with our illustrious WVU team.
Hey, at least this year, we can say they are in good company.
So the game may have left somewhat to be desired, but the actions after the game it brings out some Trojan spirit in me.
Way to go, Trojans.
