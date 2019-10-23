For example, He decided to create mankind in order that He might have a means by which He could have fellowship beyond the portals of heaven.
And so it was that God created the heavens and the earth whereby man would have a place to dwell.
God also knew that once man was created, being given a free will, there would be a strong possibility that mankind would fail, thus causing sin to disrupt the fellowship between God and mankind.
Therefore, even before the foundations of the earth were laid out, God established a plan whereby He could bring man back into a right relationship with the Holy Trinity.
Thus Christ became known as “the Lamb slain before the foundations of the earth.”
Throughout the centuries, God always took the initiative to have a right relationship with his creation.
Fast forward to the period of the New Testament and we are shown that Jesus was the fulfillment of being “the Lamb slain before the foundation of the world.”
Not only was He the fulfillment of the promise of God, but He was also the continuation of God’s initiative to show His love and grace to His people.
On more than one occasion Jesus made statements such as, “I and the Father am one,” and, “If you’ve seen me you’ve seen the Father.”
We are given a number of examples of how Jesus took the initiative of how the Trinity, or the Godhead, took the initiative to reach out to His creation.
In the story of the lost sheep, Jesus is depicted as the caring and concerned shepherd who, after making sure the 99 sheep were safe and secure in the sheepfold, He took the initiative and went out in search of the one sheep that was lost.
Likewise we are reminded of how Jesus, along with a nondisclosed number of his disciples (John 4), traveled from Judea to Galilee and at Jesus’ instruction and initiative went out of their way to go through Samaria.
It was at Jacob’s well in Samaria that Jesus met with the woman who had been married five times and was currently living with one who was not her husband.
His face-to-face encounter with the woman led her to a spiritual relationship with Christ. We are told that she got so excited that she left her water pots at the well and ran back into town saying, “Come see a man who told me all things that I ever did.”
The Samaritans invited Jesus to come into the city and a revival broke out in the area.
Jesus took the initiative to reach one, but His was not about just one, but was about an entire city full of people.
In the book of Acts, chapter 8, the story is told of Philip who was taken to a place where he had an encounter with an “Ethiopian eunuch of great influence under Candace the queen of the Ethiopians.”
The Ethiopian eunuch was reading from the prophet Isaiah and Philip asked him if he understood what he read, to which he replied, “how can I unless someone teaches me?”
Philip explained to him the meaning of the scriptures, led him to a relationship with Christ and even baptized him.
According to Irenaeus, an early church father who lived between A.D. 130 and 202, wrote that the eunuch returned to Ethiopia and became a missionary to his own people.
Again, Jesus took the initiative and by way of the Holy Spirit led Philip to the Ethiopian eunuch, but in turn allowed the gospel to be preached to the country of Ethiopia.
Still yet today, although our world is seemingly going to hell in a handbasket, Jesus is still taking the initiative to reach mankind with the message of God’s love and grace.
As complicated and deep as we sometimes make the good news, the simplicity of the message still rings out; “For God so loved the world that He gave His Only Begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him will not perish but will have everlasting life.”
While mankind in their many different ways tries to reach God, God in only one way still takes the initiative and reaches down to mankind.
“I am the Way, the Truth and the Life.” said Jesus. (John 14:6) “No one comes to the Father but by me.”
“I am come that you might have life and have it more abundantly,” He said. (John 10:10) o
