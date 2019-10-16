I hope that this time of the year finds you well and you are enjoying the fall season. I was viewing the news on the Internet last month and saw one part of the U.S. had a thunderstorm of snow. Yes, I guess it is will be that time of the year again, just around the corner.
All the green is transforming into brilliant reds, bright oranges and the yellows of the sunshine. When this happens, it reminds me of Jesus’ sacrifice for me on the cross. Romans 12:1 states, “I beseech you, therefore brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service.”
As Paul says, it is quite reasonable for us to give our hearts to God for what he has done for us. It is quite reasonable for us to give him our highest praises, our minds, bodies and spirits for faithful, loving service. His love is never ending toward us. I think of this song I used to sing often when my daughter was a little girl and I would spend time rocking her:
“All my heart to him I give. Ever to him I’ll cling.
In his blessed presence live. Ever his praises sing.
Love so mighty and so true. Merits my soul’s best songs.
Faithful, living service, too, to him belongs.
Love lifted me. Love lifted me. When nothing else could help, love lifted me.
Love lifted me. Love lifted me. When nothing else could help, love lifted me.”
It is reasonable because of what his love has done for us — love through his creation, changes of seasons, making things beautiful for me. We are lifted above the cares of this world to dwell in the peaceful realm of his grace and beauty. His love has lifted us, and nothing can separate us from it.
Just sit awhile and sing this song. May you have a day filled with his grace, love and beauty.
Originally published Oct. 14, 2015.
