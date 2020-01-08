The researchers looked at how sleep deprivation affects place keeping — the ability to complete a series of steps without losing one’s place, despite potential interruptions. “Sleep deprivation doubles the odds of making place-keeping errors and triples the number of lapses in attention, which is startling,” said study author Kimberly M. Fenn.
“Our findings debunk a common theory that suggests that attention is the only cognitive function affected by sleep deprivation,” added co-author Michelle Stepan, a doctoral candidate. “Some sleep-deprived people might be able to hold it together under routine tasks, like a doctor taking a patient’s vitals. But our results suggest that completing an activity that requires following multiple steps, such as a doctor completing a medical procedure, is much riskier under conditions of sleep deprivation.”
Body of Knowledge
Men tend to have more lean muscle tissue than women, which burns more calories than body fat, even during rest, so men tend to lose weight more quickly — at least at first — when starting exercise programs. Over time, however, the rate of weight loss evens out.
Get Me That, Stat!
Alaska has the highest rate of gun deaths in the U.S. at nearly 25 deaths per 100,000 people. Louisiana and Alabama are second and third. Hawaii has the lowest rate: three deaths per 100,000 people. Nearly two-thirds of firearm-related deaths are due to suicide.
Counts
35,000: Estimated number of Americans who die each year of complications caused by antimicrobial resistance
Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Doc Talk
Alopecia universalis: To be completely hairless. It’s a rare autoimmune disorder in which all body hair is lost. Cause unknown. There is no cure, although sometimes hair regrowth occurs on its own, years later.
Mania of the Week
Catapedamania: An obsession with jumping from high places (one assumes if the place is too high, the mania is short-lived.)
Never Say ‘Diet’
The Major League Eating record for spiral-cut, sliced holiday ham is 2 pounds and 10 ounces in five minutes, held by Bryan Miller. Miller later reported indigestion, but it was cured.
Best Medicine
Doctor: “You’re in perfect health. You will live to be at least 65.”
Patient: “But I am 65.”
Doctor: “See, what did I tell you.”
Observation
“If you are in a bad mood, go for a walk. If you are still in a bad mood, go for another walk.” — Hippocrates
Ig Nobel Apprised
The Ig Nobel Prizes celebrate achievements that make people laugh and then think — a look at real science that’s hard to take seriously and even harder to ignore.
In 1999, the Ig Nobel Prize in Medicine went to Dr. Arvid Vatle of Stord, Norway for carefully collecting, classifying and contemplating which kinds of containers his patients chose when submitting urine samples.
Presumably, a unifying characteristic was that they were all leak-proof. Otherwise, urine trouble.
Med School
Q: Tobacco use has steadily declined in recent years. How many people still use it?
A: In a new CDC report, nearly 20% of Americans still said they used tobacco products, mostly through smoking.
Curtain Calls
An 89-year-old Florida man named Robert Dreyer died on his birthday when, while driving through the town of Viera, his car struck a fire hydrant for reasons unknown. The crash wasn’t violent, and Dreyer reportedly exited the vehicle appearing unhurt.
However, as he stepped out, a 5-foot hole opened up beneath him. Authorities say the hole was likely created by the destruction of the hydrant and resulting uncontrolled water pressure, which was so great that it sprayed half a block.
