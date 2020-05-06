These days, it’s less people telling me I look like my mom and it’s more my 3 brothers telling me that I’m turning into her (I don’t look like her that much anymore, although we do have similar eye rolls).
Years ago, I’d have friends who always said stuff like, “my mom is my best friend,” and I never understood that. My mom and I got along, but we weren’t doing the same sorts of things my best friends and I were. I wouldn’t go with her to get a belly button piercing. I wouldn’t scout out cute boys with her. We weren’t getting matching tattoos.
(And I feel like if I even suggested tattoos, she’d smack me on the back of the head.)
It’s no secret that I rely on my mom heavily these days. I call her all the time, she helps me keep a cool head and she gives the actual best advice.
And I do find myself channeling her. All. The. Time.
A friend texts me because she is frustrated with her boyfriend?
(An interesting choice in and of itself, seeing as I live the life as a perpetual bachelorette, but that’s neither here nor there)
I am tippity-typing back my advice, and I can just HEAR my mom coming out of me.
And don’t even get me started on my grocery store activity. Anything I can buy that is store brand, you better believe I’m saving the 50 cents. Did I used to make fun of mom for being cheap when I was growing up? Yes. Did I get food poisoning in March because I was too cheap to throw away expired eggs and decided to eat them instead? Also yes.
When I tell a story, I’m very like my mom in that I get carried away. My mom’s stories are always 100 times funnier because she adds in these little voice impersonations of the people in the story, and most of the time they don’t even sound like their actual voices, which just makes it all the funnier.
And speaking of funny, we both get the giggles all the time. In church? Oh yeah. At the dinner table? Absolutely. Sometimes, I’ll be talking to her on the phone and there won’t even be words coming out of either of our mouths, just laughing.
Last week, I was hiking with my sporty counterparts Nick and Nittany the Pooch and I picked a blade of grass of the side of the trail. I put it between my thumbs and blew, making a loud honking noise that made the Pooch’s ears perk up in confusion.
My mom used to do that when we were little. We’d be playing outside, and sometimes when she sat out and kept an eye on us, she’d pull up a blade of grass and make it do the whistling-slash-honking thing.
That memory came back and hit me like a truck when I did it absentmindedly on my walk the other day. Wow, I thought. I really am turning into my mother.
Here’s the thing, though: my mom is hilarious. She’s smart and she’s kind, she’s patient and she is just plain fierce when it comes to her family.
When I was an angst-filled preteen, if someone told me I was very like my mother, I would just glower at them. Now, when my brothers tell me that “I sound just like my mother,” I smile, because while everyone says you can’t get away from turning into your parents, I’m lucky to have a mom who is, as Tina Turner says, simply the best.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.