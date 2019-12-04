Bernard Hill came home from college to spend the Thanksgiving holidays.
Mr. and Mrs. Arno Friddle and son, of Moorefield, have been spending several days with Mr. and Mrs. W. Wilson here.
W. M. Williams, cashier of the First National bank, has recovered from his recent illness sufficiently to be at the bank again.
W. J. Milleson, who has been confined to his home by illness, is able to be out, though still quite weak.
50 Years Ago — Dec. 3, 1969
Army Chief Warrant Officer Elmer T. Corbin, whose parents, Mr. and Mrs. Albert M. Corbin, reside at 195 W. Gravel Lane, has been assigned to the Headquarters Detachment in Sattahip, Thailand, 9th Logistical Command. He will serve as the maintenance officer in the unit which is part of the 9th Log Comd.
The number of cars in operation in Hampshire County continues to increase, year by year, with no saturation point in sight. As a result, the car density in the local area, as well as the number of two-car and three-car families, are now greater than ever.
Mrs. Hazel Gibson Cartner Beck, 544 Fifth St., and Mrs. Nannette Erwin Milleson, Box 595, Springfield, both Gamma Nu Chapter, Beta Sigma Phi, have been selected as Outstanding Young Women of America for 1969, and will appear in the annual biographical compilation, Outstanding Young Women of America. They have been honored for their outstanding achievements in community service, in religious and political activities, and in professional endeavors.
40 Years Ago — Dec. 5, 1979
Ho! Ho! Ho! Santa Claus is coming to town. Santa will arrive in Romney Friday, Dec. 7, on the Romney fire truck to hear all the wishes of boys and girls in the area.
Mail-in registrations are now being accepted by the South Branch Valley Center of Shepherd College for 19 courses to be offered during the spring semester in Baker, Franklin, Moorefield, Petersburg, and Romney.
All junior and senior high school students are invited to participate in an art contest sponsored by James Kountz, owner-operator of the Montgomery Ward Catalog Sales Agency, Romney. The idea for the contest originated in the mind of Michelle Kountz, 17-year-old senior at Hampshire High.
30 Years Ago — Dec. 6, 1989
A list of proposed priorities has been established for the Hampshire County Schools’ facility needs for the next ten years by a planning committee. This list of priorities will be acted on by the Board of Education on Dec. 18. Prior to the Hampshire County Board of Education’s action, a series of public hearings will be held for input from parents and citizens of Hampshire County.
State health officials are finding an alarming increase in the number of W. Va. homes with radon levels exceeding the EPA recommendations according to Dr. George Lilley, Jr., acting administrator of the State Health Division. The results of an aggressive radon testing program are being received on a continuous basis, and, according to Lilley, “the problem is worse than initial estimates made by the Environmental Protection Agency, last year.”
David J. McKenzie was named area superintendent of Potomac Edison’s Augusta office, effective Oct. 1. McKenzie started with the company in 1966 as a meter reader at the Frederick MD, branch.
20 Years Ago — Dec. 1, 1999
Hampshire County will make its mark in Charleston this holiday season when lights from the state capitol shine forth. One of this year’s trees was cut, packaged and shipped to Charleston directly from the front yard of the home of Hampshire County residents Maurice and Mary Whipp.
Donna Lea Dugan and Todd Christopher West were united in marriage Sept. 13, 1999, during a sunset ceremony at Makena Beach on the Island of Maui, Hawaii. The wedding was officiated by the Reverend J. Nakooka.
In the eyes of the American Red Cross and hospital patients who depend upon blood transfusions in order to live, local blood donors are hometown heroes. The American Red Cross will be honoring donors who have donated over 50 units with a Certificate of Appreciations at the Romney Community Drive, at the Presbyterian Church, on Monday, Dec. 6.
10 Years Ago — Dec. 2, 2009
The Green Spring to Oldtown toll bridge is on the block and up for sale. “I’ll sell it for exactly what I paid for it — $66,000,” said bridge owner John Teter. That’s what he was telling a crowd of around 50 people who met Monday night at the former Oldtown school to talk about a proposed toll rate increase on the bridge.
Cases of influenza continue to decline across the state and the region, prompting Valley Health to end visitor restrictions that were initially imposed Oct. 23. Effective Nov. 30, Valley Health facilities restored standard visitor regulations.
The Romney First United Methodist Church women don’t want to see any child go without having Christmas presents. Six years ago, it was Esther Smallwood who began gathering up toys for children. Since that time, the Romney Methodist women have gone from serving four or five families to serving 120 families last year.
