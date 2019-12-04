Unlike when we saw the original in 2013, I didn’t leave the theater with all the catchy new songs forever engrained in my memory. However, when it comes to that detail, I can “let it go.”
Instead of leaving with a whole new slew of earworms, “for the first time in forever” I exited an animated film feeling like I didn’t waste a bunch of money on something I could’ve waited to see on DVD, or more accurately these days, on Disney+.
It was a good movie that made me laugh out loud in spots and moved me to tears in others. Without giving away too many details, one line of the movie really stuck with me.
It wasn’t the same line our son most enjoyed, which was when Olaf shared that “turtles breathe through their butts.”
No, I found inspiration in a recurring theme first expressed by the Troll King, who instructed, “When one can see no future, all one can do is the next right thing.” Later, Princess Anna recalled those words as she sang, “Take a step. Step again. It is all that I can do, the next right thing.”
In other words, as Teddy Roosevelt once put it, “Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.”
This time of year, especially, I think it’s easy to get bogged down in all the things we think we need to do. There’s so much planning and preparing around the upcoming holiday that we often begin to feel a bit overwhelmed.
We spend so much time envisioning what December 25th should be like that we forget to appreciate the moments we’re actually living in. I read once that when we pull our brains back from tomorrow and our hearts back from yesterday, that’s when we can find joy in our today.
“Do the next right thing” is a great reminder that we don’t have to do everything at once. We can just put one foot in front of the other and take one step at a time.
We don’t have to have the month or holiday perfectly figured out. As my dad used to like to remind me, “Christmas will come whether you’re ready or not. Don’t miss it.”
If we spend our time and energy getting ready for and becoming overwhelmed by our visions of the future, we very well could miss the present. And, more than anything, Christmas reminds me of a present I never want to lose sight of.
Its present means even when I see the future as daunting and uncertain, I can focus on taking one step and then stepping again.
Maybe, deep down that’s all I can really do, the next right thing. And you know what? That’s enough.
I don’t have to see and worry about the future because I have confidence in the present of Christmas.
