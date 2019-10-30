If you have a picture to share, email it to news@hampshirereview.com, mail it to P.O. Box 1036, Romney, WV 26757 or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St. For more photos from Hampshire County’s past, visit the Hampshire History page on Facebook.
100 Years Ago — October 29, 1919
Mrs. Melvin Strider and daughter of Charles Town, are visiting Mrs. Strider’s sister, Mrs. J. Sloan Kuykendall, here.
Marriage licenses issued in Cumberland last week: Conrad J. Long, of Wapocomo, and Mary V. Adams, of Springfield; Ira C. Hott and Mona Victoria Haines, of Shanks; Love F. Wolfe, of Cold Stream, and Lula M. Wagoner, of Alaska.
County Clerk C. W. Haines went to the hospital in Baltimore last week for treatment.
50 Years Ago — October 29, 1969
The Make It Yourself With Wool Competition for W. Va., District 1, will be held at the W. Va. School for the Blind on Saturday, Nov. 15. This competition is sponsored by the Women’s Auxiliary to the National Wool Growers Association, The American Wool Council, The W. Va. Department of Agriculture and the W. Va. Wool Growers Association.
Having made some changes in the fire alarm system, the fire siren will now sound seven days a week at 5 p.m. in Romney.
The hours of 7 to 10 p.m. have been designated as the hours for Trick or Treat in Romney on Friday, Oct. 31. A word or two of caution is in order for all motorists and parents.
40 Years Ago — October 31, 1979
The W. Va. Department of Highways reminds motorists that studded snow tires are permissible on state highways Nov. 1 — April 15. Motorists are advised to use studded tires only when necessary due to the severe wear that they inflict on pavement surfaces.
The Hampshire County Service Unit of Shawnee Girl Scout Council will hold a reception to welcome Frank Houston to Shawnee Girl Scout Council, Nov. 6, from 7 p.m. — 9 p.m. at the Hampshire County Career Training Center.
Abraham Lincoln is coming to Capon Bridge. On Tuesday, Nov. 13, at 7:30 p.m. an interesting and informative program will be held at Capon Bridge Junior High School. James A. Getty of Gettysburg, Pa., who bears a striking resemblance to Abraham Lincoln will portray Lincoln in a program that covers the life of Lincoln from his childhood days in Kentucky, his early political life in Illinois, the Lincoln-Douglas debates and his role as America’s Civil War President. The program will close with a dramatic reading of the Gettysburg Address.
30 Years Ago — November 1, 1989
Mrs. Margaret Haines, a member of Hampshire Unit 91 and a Romney resident, was recently honored by the American Legion Auxiliary when she received the Auxiliary’s national award for volunteer of the year. This award, presented to only one member in the entire nation, is given for outstanding community service.
Department of Natural Resources Director Ed Hamrick has submitted W. Va.’s hazardous waste capacity assurance plan to the federal Environmental Protection Agency.
Gov. Gaston Caperton is expected to issue a proclamation in the immediate future that will designate Wednesday, Nov. 15, as “Light Up West Virginia Day” in honor of the special event sponsored by the American Heart Association, W.Va. Affiliate.
20 Years Ago — October 27, 1999
Old man winter is just around the corner and many of Hampshire County’s residents are turning to the convenience of owning a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV). Although the popularity of the SUV has increased dramatically in the past 10 years, the concept of having an all-purpose vehicle is not new.
According to Bob Mayhew, owner of Mayhew Chevrolet in Romney and Mayhew Ford in Capon Bridge, the idea originated in the 1930s when a vehicle referred to as a Suburban Carry-All was introduced. But it wasn’t until the mid 1960s when the Chevy Blazer was introduced that SUVs grabbed the attention of the public.
The public is invited to groundbreaking ceremonies for the $4 million juvenile detention center planned near the new regional jail in Augusta.
During a festive morning event, visiting Italian students received a warm West Virginia welcome at Hampshire High School last week. The Trojan band played, Harmony offered a dazzling and fun-filled song and dance routine and a variety of speakers took the stage in kicking off the two-week stay by the exchange students.
10 Years Ago — October 28, 2009
All the sewer lines have been put in place on the right side of U.S. Route 50 westbound lane, according to the project’s manager. Sections of the road were cut away and temporary surfaces were installed after lines were put in place. The next phase of the 3-lane project will be to install water lines on the left side of U.S. Route 50 westbound lane, according to Department of Highways project manager Brandon Kline.
President Barack Obama declared the Swine Flu outbreak a national emergency Friday night, Oct. 23. The declaration gives his health chief the power to allow hospitals to move emergency rooms offsite to speed treatment and protect non-infected patients.
Approximately 8.1 million households in the United States use heating oil as their main heating fuel. Last year Hampshire County residents were paying around $2.90 per gallon for No. 2 heating oil. In July this year, No. 2 was running around $2.05 per gallon. According to the Independent Connecticut Petroleum Association, which represents 564 independent oil dealers, consumers should get relief from higher prices this winter.
