Okay, I know what you’re thinking. Such the drama. I get it. Usually I lay it on thick.
Not today. Today, I am daydreaming about (drumroll please)… a sandwich. Oh, yes. A sandwich. I’m not talking about the sad little turkey-mayo-pickle sandwich that I made myself in my apartment yesterday after trying to toast the bread and setting off my smoke alarm.
That toaster, by the way, has got to go. I don’t know why my mother felt the need, as I was moving out, to give me the oldest toaster in existence as a parting gift, but here we are.
No, this is no Emma-made sandwich.
This was crafted by a wizard.
After all of the “stay inside, don’t go out” messages I saw on social media over the last few days, I decided to do the opposite and trek over with my outdoor spirit guide coworker Nick over to Tucker County to the charming little burg of Davis.
This was about the time of day when I was thinking about food (more than usual, anyway), and so Nick and I decided to stop for lunch. As we drove past a couple of potentials, neither of us were spiritually, emotionally, physically or digestively moved. Then, we saw the big red sign that said, “Big Belly Deli.”
Now, if you think that the name alone delighted me enough to want to eat there, you would be correct. I didn’t even know what they served, really, but we decided that the name is half of the game, and we headed in.
Turns out, it was a sandwich joint. It was small but clean, with a big bottle of hand sanitizer on the counter (a sign of the times, right?) and Christmas decorations that I would guess wouldn’t ever be taken down. It was charming.
I glanced at the menu and giggled inwardly at the sandwich names, and I ordered a roast beef and mushroom concoction. I watched the gal behind the counter make it, and she wrapped it up in aluminum foil with a pickle spear when she was done.
I couldn’t have snatched that sandwich up any faster. I was hungry, and in my hunger I forgot the social distance rule (yet another sign of the times).
If you think that there’s ever going to be any kind of social distance between me and a nice, greasy roast beef sandwich, you are sorely mistaken. I never met a roast beef sandwich that I wanted to remain 3 to 6 feet away from me.
I can’t really describe what was going on in my head when I took the first bite of that sandwich, but I can assure you that I had an out of body experience, in which I watched myself eating and thought, “Geez, Emma, it’s not a race.”
My life is changed forever. With restaurants, bars and other gathering places closing down left and right due to the you-know-what (I’ve sworn that I won’t mention it), it’s small businesses like this one that will suffer the most.
While Big Belly Deli is in Tucker County, Hampshire has its fair share of small, locally owned businesses, too. They need your support, and who knows. Maybe you need a sandwich?
