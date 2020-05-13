When you're smiling, when you're smiling,
The whole world smiles with you.
When you're laughing, when you're laughing,
The sun comes shining through.
But when you're crying, you bring on the rain,
So stop your sighing, be happy again.
Keep on smiling, ' cause when you're smiling,
The whole world smiles with you.
Another beautiful Sunday, May 10, in Rio. Started out a little cool, but is 77 here now. Nothing froze here (flowers ok) and it is Mother's Day. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers.
Our church family was saddened when we heard of Helen Riggleman's death on May 1. She was a member of the Bean Settlement Church of the Brethren and was born and grew up in a hollow close to the church. Helen moved to Shanks when she married her husband, Dick. She raised a family and worked at Kinney Shoe Factory and was a kind, wonderful lady. She moved down with her son 5 years ago and now she is gone. Time moves on and her graveside service was Monday at the Rock Oak Cemetery. Helen was almost 90. Gone but not forgotten. Deepest sympathy to all the family members.
American Woodmark South Branch Plant in Moorefield, recently laid off 80 of their employees. Please remember these workers and their families in your prayers.
Congratulations to Marissa Simmons who recently graduated from high school. Marissa is a homeschool graduate. She is the daughter of Ward and Holly Simmons and the granddaughter of Lyle and Brenda Daugherty, all of Rio. Her parents and sister helped her celebrate this great accomplishment on Friday. Congratulations Marissa and best wishes on this next chapter in your life.
During the COVID-19, everyone is trying to stay safe and strong. As far as yours truly, I ride along with my daughter to get groceries, but stay in the car. My age is high risk so they say. Hope and pray that everything gets back to somewhat normal soon. Keep praying for our leaders.
Get well wishes to all that are sick and do not forget our local businesses in this time of crisis. Let's support them.
Until next time, stay strong and well and God Bless All.
