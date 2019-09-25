Most people are aware of the medical condition known as shingles.
Shingles is a consequence of a reactivation of dormant chicken pox virus that infects a single nerve in the body and results in a blistery rash, associated with pain both at the time of the skin eruption and sometimes with persistent nerve pain after the rash has resolved.
According to the CDC, each year, about a million Americans develop shingles and the incidence has gradually increased since the early 1990s. It has increased in incidence by a factor of 4 over the last 60 years.
Risk factors include conditions that can cause a reduction in cell-mediated immunity. About 30 per cent of Americans who have had chicken pox develop shingles, with the risk increasing with increasing age.
While shingles is a significant cause of pain regardless of which part of the body is involved, it is particularly troublesome if it affects the eye. This not only causes pain, but the involvement of the eye can potentially cause permanent corneal scarring and other effects on the eye that can result in consequent impairment of vision.
Of concern is the fact that herpes zoster ophthalmica (abbreviated HZO) has tripled in incidence between 2004 to 2016. There are theories as to why the incidence is rising.
One theory, curiously enough, has to do with chicken pox immunization. When someone is immunized or acquires a disease naturally and recovers, the immune system not only produces antibodies to directly fight the virus (or other microbe), but it has immune cells that “remember” the virus.
When these “memory” cells are re-exposed to the virus, they set in motion a cascade that results in mass production of antibodies and other immune modulators specific to the invading virus. These mechanisms act to neutralize the invading virus and prevent a recurrence of the disease.
Before widespread chicken pox immunization, adults who previously had chicken pox had the “opportunity” to be exposed to natural chicken pox in children who had acquired it. This exposure boosted the antibody population and further primed the immune cells.
With mass immunization, and the consequent decreased exposure to natural chicken pox, the antibody levels are potentially reduced and the immune cells are less primed to fight off an infection.
What is problematic is that when one recovers from chicken pox, the virus is not killed off but remains dormant in the body, kept in check by the immune system. This dormancy can be interrupted when the immune status declines.
Older age is a factor that is associated with a decline in immunity.
Long-term nerve pain, or neuralgia, which in some cases can take years to resolve, is a well-known hazard of getting shingles. There are other risks that are not so well known.
“Regular” shingles is also associated with a 30-percent increased risk in stroke, and HZO (shingles involving the eye) is associated with a 90-percent increased risk of stroke.
Shingles can be treated with specific anti-viral medications. These medications can reduce the duration of the rash and can decrease the risk of long-term neuralgia. These benefits are best obtained if the shingles are treated early.
Prevention is a better strategy than acute treatment. Fortunately, there are effective vaccines against shingles. The initial one, zostavax, is a one-time vaccine that has about an 85-percent effectiveness against shingles.
The remaining 15 percent of patients who get shingles despite receiving the vaccine tend to get a milder case than unvaccinated persons and have a lower incidence of long-term neuralgia.
The more recently developed vaccine, Shingrix, has a 95-percent rate of prevention. Unlike zostavax, it is a 2-shot series, with the 2nd injection given between 2 and 6 months after the initial injection.
The Hampshire County Health Fair will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, between 7 and 11 a.m. at Hope Christian Church in Augusta. Retinal screenings for diabetic patients, provided by ophthalmologist Dr. Robert Wehner, will begin at 8 a.m.
This free screening requires an appointment, (call 304- 822-4947 for further information) and those getting screened will need someone to transport them to and from the fair.
Skin screenings from Hahn Medical and hearing screenings will also be available. The Hampshire County Health Department will also be there, offering flu shots and environmental health information.
The author is part of the primary care team that practices at Valley Health Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic.
