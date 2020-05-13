Dylan Corbin, Allison Cowgill, Brandon Judy, Benjamin Ritz, and Adam Sine were all recognized with awards.
Corbin, a computer information system major from Augusta; and Judy, a computer information system major from Romney, were the recipients of the Outstanding Student in Associate of Computer Information Systems award.
Cowgill, a business technology major from Romney; and Sine, a business technology major from Slanesville, were presented with the Outstanding Business Technology Student award. This award is given to students who exhibit academic excellence, leadership and character.
Ritz, a nursing major from Springfield, was presented with the Human Anatomy and Physiology award. This award is given by the Biology Department to students with the highest cumulative grades for Anatomy and Physiology I and II at the end of the academic year.
“The hard work, dedication, progress, and achievements of our students should never go unnoticed, and while we were unable to gather in-person this year, we were still able to share in the joy and excitement of honoring many of our students virtually,” stated Professor Sheri Chisholm, who also serves as the Honors Program coordinator.
