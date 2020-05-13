There is constant talk about a “government watchdog list,” which reportedly carries the names of many who either stand up or speak out in opposition against our current government. These are just a few incidents of recent weeks and months, and so many want to pretend that nothing has changed. Many would rather choose to mimic the ostrich and stick their heads in the sand rather than admit the facts. But it’s changing indeed.
If I sound like a broken record, maybe it’s because the daily news sounds like a broken record in reporting how Christians, in particular, are being shut down at every twist and turn. A new reality show involving 2 young twins who became real estate moguls was set to go into production until a gay-rights movement protested against it because the 2 brothers are Christians with strong moral standards. The network immediately pulled the plug on production of the show.
Don’t tell me there is no double standard in our social and political system today. Christians protest and speak out against gay activities on television, and we are considered bigots and hate-mongers.
Gay-rights activists speak out about Christians being the subject of a show, which will project good morals and standards, and they are considered to be “fighters for the cause.”
In the news Monday, in Cambridge, Mass., “an independent student group at the Harvard Extension School plans to host a re-enactment of a satanic Black Mass that is leading to strong opposition from the Archdiocese of Boston. The Harvard Extension Cultural Studies Club will host the controversial event, which will have a narrator providing historical context and background.
“The performance is designed to be educational and is preceded by a lecture that provides the history, context and origin of the Black Mass,” a statement released by the group said. “Our purpose is not to denigrate any religion or faith, which would be repugnant to our educational purposes, but instead to learn and experience the history of different cultural practices.”
Officials with the Harvard Extension School said it is not endorsing the views or activities of any independent student group but said it would support the rights of the students and faculty to speak and assemble freely.
That is the report from WCVB News in Boston. Maybe we are seeing here one of the reasons why Christians are being given the raw deal treatment. Thank God for the Archdiocese of Boston.
My question is, where is every Bible-believing Christian who supposedly upholds the bloodstained banner of the cross?
Why are there no reports of Christians protesting the meeting? Were the shoe on the other foot, protesters would be lining up to protest a prayer meeting at the school or a re-enactment of the Day of Pentecost. Christians were never expected to sit back and do nothing while the world runs roughshod over our beliefs and teachings.
Once Christians heard the critics respond to the recent movie “Noah,” not one Christian should have spent a dime to watch the movie. Produced and directed by a confessed atheist, with a storyline that never mentioned God, had Noah befriended by some 6-armed rock creatures proclaimed to be “fallen angels,” and Noah enlisting their help in building the ark, it should have been obvious that the director had missed the mark by a million miles on telling the story.
I’ve nearly lived out my 4-score and 10 years, and the downward spiral we have been in over the past 2 decades is frightening from a moral standpoint. If this is where we are now, what will our children and grandchildren have to endure if Christians don’t take a stronger stand for our Biblical beliefs? Christians had better be doing some of that “effectual, fervent,” praying that the Bible talks so plainly about.
First published May 14, 2014
