There are very few things that actually wound a person like when a person has been done wrong.
And being hurt emotionally can be as harmful and hurtful as suffering from a physical injury or wound.
Emotional scars often go deeper and last longer than a physical scar. Equally an emotional scar can create suffering that is kept hidden from even those we love, causing one to hurt alone without much needed support.
Feeling alone can generate feelings of depression and abandonment even though we are the one who is pushing others away and keeping friends and loved one in the dark as far as our pain and suffering is concerned.
Add it all up together and we find ourselves in a situation where it has become extremely difficult if not impossible to be able to forgive and move on.
What does it matter anyway? Truth be known we often embrace the grudge. We feel good in our own self-justifiable way. Others may not understand how we feel, so we withdraw and turn to the one thing that can give us what we want — self-pity, and we like it.
But from a Christian standpoint what path are with to take when it comes to forgiving those who have wronged us?
According to the scriptures, we are to forgive them. We are to pray for those who despitefully use us, who those who persecute us and say all manner of evil against us.
Jesus Himself prayed, “Forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us.”
I really believe that if we really understood the premise behind forgiveness we would likely be more ready and willing to forgive.
In many cases forgiveness does as much, if not more, for the one doing the forgiving as it does for the one being forgiven.
Carrying around the weight of unforgiveness can weigh a soul down heavily. It can act like a cancer to the soul and create feelings of anger and bitterness. It can build resentment that eats away at our spirit.
All in all it can force us to live our lives wearing blinders and seeing only the negative in others. It can eat away at our spiritual and emotional lives.
Unforgiveness can eat away at our ability to see the potential in others and to refuse to give them a fair shake in life.
Bitterness can cause migraines, create hypertension, upset stomach and other physical ailments.
Jesus’ exhortation on forgiveness was for our own spiritual, emotional and physical benefit.
Forgiveness can create friendships, rebuild relationships and bring about unity among individuals and groups.
It can save families, friends and churches from splitting.
Even if a person doesn’t ask for forgiveness, give it anyway and save yourself a bundle of heartburn. I’ve hurt a lot of people over the years because of my selfishness, ignorance, stubbornness and a lot of other reasons.
I remember someone once who had hurt me bad and then sincerely apologized. I did the “Christian” thing when they asked for forgiveness. I said to him, “I forgive you but I will never forget what you did to me.”
Seriously that was anything but Christian. True forgiveness offers with it true grace. Forgive and forget. No grudges and no hard feelings?
The Bible says God casts our sins in the Sea of Forgetfulness, never to be remembered anymore. Now that’s the Christian thing to do.
For those I have hurt and wronged, I can genuinely say, “I’m sorry for anything I may have done. And I ask for forgiveness.”
And for anyone who may have hurt me over the years, please know that all is forgiven.
Let’s put the past behind us and move forward together for the Kingdom of God.
To forgive is not always easy. To ask for forgiveness is often times just as difficult. o
