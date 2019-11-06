The oyster dinner at the Timber Ridge Christian Church held on Oct. 20 was a success. The church served 236 dinners.
On Saturday, Nov. 9, the Capon Valley Ruritan Club will serve a free breakfast for all veterans and their spouses. The public, non-veterans, are invited to attend. A free-will donation will be collected to benefit the Hampshire County Veterans Foundation.
On Saturday, Nov. 16, Shiloh UMC will serve a free Thanksgiving community meal from 4-7 p.m. Free-will donations will be accepted.
On Thursday, Nov. 21, the free community dinner at the old Capon Bridge Middle School from 5-7 p.m. will be a traditional Thanksgiving meal with desserts and drinks.
Once again this year the Capon Valley Ruritan Club, in partnership with the Marine Corps Reserve, will be joining them in their “Toys for Tots” drive. To aid the club in this project, the Backwoods Ruriteen Club will hold a party at the Ruritan Club on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 6-8 p.m. There will be free pictures with Santa, create a Christmas craft, DJ music and dancing. Bring a toy or donation for “Toys for Tots.” All proceeds from refreshment sales will benefit the Ruriteen Club. If you know of a child who needs a toy for Christmas, please call (304) 856-2816 and give the child’s name, age and sex and the club will see that every child has a toy for Christmas.
Happy birthday wishes to: Tim Wingfield (Nov. 12), Aggie Mason (Nov. 15) and Roger Haines (Nov. 18).
Thank a veteran for their service in the next week or two.
