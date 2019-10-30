After the rain we are having bright blue skies and warm sunshine — a really beautiful day — God's day. The mist that often hangs midway up the mountain after a rain has been dispersed by Mr. Sun. I really enjoyed my morning walk and Mother Nature gifted me with an abundance of hickory nuts. They were lying in the roadway and I just couldn't see them crushed by vehicles so I picked them up. They are delicious in cakes, cookies and candy, having a delicate flavor of their own.
This month's Community Dinner must have been a crowd-pleaser. The committee gave a number of 150 dinners served. More and more folks are coming and lingering to enjoy the fellowship. November is sure to bring in a large crowd. We have much to be thankful for.
George Allen Orndorff, 76, of Capon Springs, passed away last Saturday. He was a graduate of Capon Bridge High School, Class of 1961, and a fellow classmate. Sympathy is extended to his family and friends. He will be missed.
The Timber Ridge Christian Church held their Turkey and Oyster dinner on Oct. 26, and the meal was delicious and enjoyed by all. I arrived at 3:15 p.m., a little early, and a long line had already formed. I brought my oysters home to devour for my evening meal. The folks on Timber Ridge are excellent cooks and the neighborhood is appreciative of their efforts.
Documentary filmmaker, Richard Anderson, was in Capon Bridge last week and is considering doing a film on Capon Bridge. A meeting was held at the River House on Thursday, Oct. 24 to showcase his work. The event was well attended. Who knows what the future will hold?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.