Mornings are busy for most households. Even if there’s just one of you, getting everyone out of bed and out the door is a challenge.
It’s even more difficult for families. That rush often means we skip a healthy breakfast and grab the easiest thing possible – a doughnut and cup of coffee. Hey, it’s better than nothing, right? New research leads us to believe otherwise.
If you’re one of the millions of Americans who skip breakfast, consider this: many studies have shown that both adults and children who eat breakfast weigh less than their breakfast-skipping counterparts.
Why? One theory suggests that breakfast reduces your hunger throughout the day and prevents the habit of “grazing.” Another theory is that breakfast eaters lead an overall healthier lifestyle and are more likely to choose healthy foods and exercise regularly.
People who eat breakfast have higher intakes of key nutrients such as protein, fiber, iron, calcium and vitamin C.
For generations, moms have always said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. But, did you know that kids who eat breakfast have better concentration in school, perform better in math and reading and score higher on standardized tests?
Children who skip breakfast and don’t eat anything until lunch, can go 15 or more hours without food. Going without food equals one thing – not enough energy for a growing body or brain.
Teachers find that students who eat breakfast have fewer behavior problems and more energy to play on the playground and participate in sports.
If you have a hard time getting your children to eat breakfast in the morning or find yourself not hungry before going to work, try these solutions offered by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics:
• Cut down on late night snacking.
• Give yourself and your children time to wake up before eating. Get dressed and ready before heading to the kitchen table.
• Set the alarm for 10 minutes earlier than you would normally wake up. This will give you time to grab something quick and nutritious.
• Start small. If you’re not used to eating anything, starting out with a small amount of food will help ease you into the breakfast habit. A container of low fat yogurt and a piece of fruit is a great way to start.
• Be a good role model. Kids mimic parental behavior. When your children watch you eat in the morning, they’re more likely to become a good breakfast eater.
Do you consider a trip to the drive-thru or a candy bar from a convenience store a good breakfast?
Actually, the types of foods you choose in the morning are critical to achieving a healthy weight and staying full until lunch. A healthy breakfast should contain a variety of foods. Trying to work in three of the five food groups is a good rule of thumb. Good options include fruits, whole grains and plenty of protein from foods like eggs and dairy.
Eating protein foods such as eggs, yogurt or milk at breakfast promotes satiety and helps maintain a healthy blood sugar level all morning. Worried about the calories in dairy or the cholesterol in eggs?
According to the Egg Nutrition Center, more than 40 years of research has shown that eggs are part of a healthy diet and don’t significantly alter heart disease risk.
Choosing low fat dairy foods, like 1-percent or skim milk, will keep calories in check while providing a punch of protein.
Breakfast doesn’t have to be an all morning affair. Keeping pre-made and healthy convenience foods on hand will not only fill you up, but make sure you get out the door on time. Quick, healthy breakfast ideas include:
• Hard boiled eggs and fresh fruit
• Whole grain cereal (choose a variety with less than 6 grams sugar), low fat milk, fresh berries
• Microwave scrambled egg, whole grain toast, low fat milk
• Yogurt smoothie and a whole grain breakfast bar
• Whole wheat English muffin with scrambled egg and melted low fat cheese
• Low-fat yogurt and fresh fruit
Recipe source: NDSU Extension Service
As-You-Like-It-Breakfast Casserole
- 8 eggs
- 2 c. grated cheddar cheese
- 2 c. milk
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- 1/8 tsp. pepper
- 6 slices day-old bread, cut into cubes
Additions (choose 2 or 3):
- 1 c. corn (cooked or frozen)
- 1/2 c. chopped broccoli
- 3/4 c. sliced mushrooms
- 1/4 c. sliced green onions or chopped onion
- 1 c. cubed ham
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Beat the eggs in a large bowl. Mix in the milk, cheese, salt and pepper. Add the bread and carefully stir until all pieces of bread are moistened (don’t overmix).
Add additions. Bake in casserole dish for 60 to 90 minutes, until the top is browned and the center springs back when touched, with no liquid present. Let cool for 10 minutes before serving
Makes 12 servings.
Blueberry Granola Bars
- 1/2 c. honey
- 1/4 c. firmly packed brown sugar
- 3 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 1-1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1-1/2 c. quick-cooking oats
- 2 c. fresh blueberries
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a 9-inch square baking pan. In a medium saucepan, combine honey, brown sugar, oil and cinnamon. Bring to a boil and boil for 2 minutes; do not stir.
In a large mixing bowl, combine oats and blueberries. Stir in honey mixture until thoroughly blended. Spread into prepared pan, gently pressing mixture flat. Bake until lightly browned, about 40 minutes. Cool completely in the pan on a wire rack. Cut into 1-1/2- by 3-inch bars. Makes 18 servings.
Broccoli Cheese Frittata
- 3 c. chopped broccoli
- 1/4 c. diced carrots
- 1/4 c. water
- 8 eggs
- 1/4 c. nonfat milk
- 1/4 tsp. salt (or less to taste)
- 1/8 tsp. pepper
- 1/2 c. shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 Tbsp. chopped green onion
Combine broccoli, carrots and water in a nonstick skillet. Cook over medium heat until tender, stirring occasionally to break up broccoli (about 10 minutes). Drain well and set aside.
Beat eggs, milk, salt and pepper. Add cooked broccoli and carrots, cheese and green onion. Coat skillet with cooking spray and heat until hot. Pour in egg mixture and cook over low to medium heat until eggs are almost set, 8 to 10 minutes.
Remove from heat. Cover and let stand until eggs are completely set. Cut into wedges
Buckwheat Pancakes
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 cup buckwheat flour
- 2 Tbsp. sugar
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/4 cup flaxseed
- 1/4 tsp. nutmeg
- 5 egg whites
- 1 tsp. butter pecan flavored extract (optional)
- 1/4 cup canola oil
- 2 cups buttermilk
Whisk together first 8 ingredients (flour through nutmeg) in large mixing bowl. In another bowl, lightly beat together remaining ingredients. Add liquid ingredients to dry ingredients and
stir until combined. Do not overbeat batter. Use a 1/2-cup measure to drop batter onto electric skillet or griddle set to 350 degrees. Cook pancakes about 2 to 3 minutes, flip and continue cooking about 2 minutes longer.
Morning Shake
- 1 c. fat-free milk
- 1 banana (or 1 c. frozen peaches)
- 3 Tbsp. frozen orange juice concentrate
Blend all ingredients in blender or with hand mixer until smooth. Pour into glasses. Makes 2 servings.
On-the-Go Mug Scrambled Egg
- 1 large egg
- 1 Tbsp. milk or water
- 2 Tbsp. bell pepper, diced
- 1 Tbsp. cheddar cheese, shredded
- Salt, pepper (to taste)
Spray a 12-ounce microwave-safe coffee mug with nonstick spray. Add egg and milk and lightly beat with a fork. Mix in bell pepper and cheese. Microwave on high for 50 seconds or until firm. Makes one serving.
Slow Cooker Honey Granola
- 4 c. old-fashioned oats, uncooked
- 6 Tbsp. honey
- 1/2 c. flax
- 1 c. bran cereal
- 1 c. raisins
- 1/4 c. canola oil
Pour all ingredients into a 6-quart slow cooker and mix well. Put the cover on a little bit askew and cook on low for about 3 hours, stirring occasionally. Let cool on parchment paper and store in an airtight container for 1 to 2 weeks.
Stuffed French Toast Wraps
- 1 egg
- 1/4 c. skim milk
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 3 whole wheat tortillas
- 3/4 c. nonfat vanilla yogurt
- 1 c. fruit
Combine egg, milk and cinnamon in a shallow dish. Dip tortilla into egg mixture coating each side. Allow to soak for 1 minute. Cook tortilla in a skillet over medium heat for 2 minutes on each side or until browned. Place 1/4 cup yogurt and 1/3 cup fruit in middle of tortilla and then roll. Garnish with more yogurt and fruit and serve.
Yogurt-Berry Smoothies
- 2 c. vanilla low-fat yogurt
- 2 c. frozen berries (strawberries, raspberries, or blueberries)
- 1 banana, sliced
- 1/2 c. orange juice
Mix ingredients in blender until smooth. Pour into four glasses and serve immediately. Makes 4 servings.
