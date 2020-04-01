I have successfully cleaned off and fertilized my peonies and re-mulched them. My asparagus bed and the rhubarb came next. Now I am working on the containers and flowerbeds at my shop door. Yesterday I cleaned my car inside and out and took an imaginary trip at the same time. I spent Friday baking 8-dozen rolls, both white and whole wheat for family and friends.
This past Sunday I had my first experience with a Zoom meeting over the computer. I enjoyed the Capon Bridge Church service with our pastor, Alanna McGuinn. She brought us up to date with community happenings and delivered a great sermon at the same time.
Prayers, cards and notes are requested for Charlie King, who is now at the Evergreen Health and Rehab Center, Room 214, Winchester, Va. 22601. He was hospitalized after a fall and is now in rehab. He is also battling cancer and needs love and support.
At Capon Chapel Church we have been having a bible study about the Power of Women. This was a Zoom meeting also. My sisters, Carol and Joyce, met with our layleaders, Karen Trueblood and her sister Kristi Gruber for an interesting online session and we enjoyed it. We will be meeting again next Sunday at 1 p.m.
Snowbirds, Blaine and Carolyn Wolford have returned from Florida and I believe Don and Guelda Wolford will be returning sometime next week. Don celebrated his 80th birthday in sunny Florida this year. We welcome all travelers back home to Hampshire County.
I loved the article about the Romney Pioneers winning the WV state basketball championship. I was in high school at the time (Capon Bridge) but I remember it well. When they played on our home court, they looked like the Harlem Globetrotters to us. They had a great coach. A great time in the life of the players!
