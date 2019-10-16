Oct. 16 is Bosses Day. How will you honor your boss?
Capon Bridge Library Children’s Story Hour at 11 a.m. today (Oct. 16) will feature “Trick or Treat Little Critter” and the craft will be a monster wreath. On Oct. 23 the book will be “There was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Bat” and the craft will be centered around bats.
And on Oct. 30 the book will be “The Night Before Halloween” and there will be pumpkin painting and a Halloween party.
The library is looking for donations of Kleenex, toilet paper, paper towels, tall kitchen trash bags, hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes. The Friends of the Library are offering a benefit concert ”Mountain Bluegrass” from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. There will be food available. Bring your own lawn chair.
The book for the book club for October is “Educated” by Tara Westover. The book club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29.
Our community dinner at the old Capon Bridge Middle School cafeteria from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 17 will feature rice dishes.
At the River House: Oct. 17, 6-9 p.m., Film Club with complimentary popcorn; Oct. 18, 7-9 p.m., Trivia Club; Oct. 19, noon-3 p.m. Art for All featuring making mini-boats and racing them (thanks John Berry for the boat supplies); 3:30-5 p.m., Joe Herrmann Beginning and Intermediate Fiddle Workshop ($35) and 7-9 p.m., Critten Hollow Band at ($7 in advance, $10 at the Door, $5 students); Oct. 20, 1-3 p.m., The Chocolate House ( a youth Open Mic), 2-4 p.m., Poetry Afternoon and 5-5 p.m., River House Community Chorus; Oct. 21 at 6-7 p.m. is Yoga in the Gallery, ($10), Bring your own mat; Oct. 25, 6-9 p.m., Open Mic (Halloween themed, prize for best costume); Oct. 26, noon-3 p.m., Art for All, (Halloween candy baskets, stress balls and slime)and 7-9 p.m., The Helltown Riffraff ($7 in advance, $10 at door, 17 and under free); Oct. 27, 1-2:30 p.m., Herb Club and 5-7 p.m., The River House Community Chorus; and Oct. 28 at 6-7 p.m. is Yoga in the Gallery, ($10), Bring your own mat; Check out riverhousewv.org for a more complete description of all of these events.
On Oct. 19, there will be a quarter auction at the old middle school from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Trail of Horrors is at Buffalo Gap Oct. 19 and 26 at 7 p.m.
Kid’s Halloween party at American Legion Post 137 from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. Adults’ Halloween party Oct. 26, 9-1 with Whiskey and Lace.
National Pumpkin Cheesecake Day is Oct. 21. Make a Difference Day is Oct. 26. o
