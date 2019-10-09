Clean your dryer and any other exterior vents you may have. Better now than in winter if it gets clogged. Heat losses in winter due to air getting out under doors can be a big problem, but a door sweep can solve that issue quite easily.
There is even one that slides onto the bottom of the door effectively closing the space. To be honest, it’s not something we think of buying, but this year we will.
Also seal around any windows that may be letting the warm air out. Sometimes we get busy outdoors in summer and forget to change it, so change your furnace filter now.
You may think that tick season is done, but it isn’t. They lay their eggs on leaves, so be vigilant if your kids are playing or jumping in them and be on the lookout when you’re raking.
The tiny tick eggs are laid in a small clump (only as large as a quarter) and are reddish brown or sometimes black. They’re small and shiny and look like caviar. Gather them up with a large shovel so you don’t lose any, and then burn it all.
Always destroy them, never put them in the compost or a landfill. And be sure to check yourself and your children for any that may have gotten on your clothes or skin. Early detection will save you a lot of problems.
It is too early to be planting them, but when you’re laying out your spring bulb garden (on paper) for planting next month, a mass planting of one color or flower type will make a bigger statement than a mix of everything thrown together.
That says you just stuck them in the ground with no thought (not that any of us would ever do that). If you are creative, a patchwork of flowers and colors is nice, but it takes a lot of work to make them appear random while still working together.
I have never had that talent, so I try for plants that complement each other with regard to shape, size and color. Mix and match to your heart’s content, taking into consideration not only size, but future spread, also.
Many folks add bone meal to their bulb plantings, but it’s really not that beneficial. Since it’s made from natural ingredients, mice and voles particularly like it and may dig up your bulbs to get it. Better to wait and use a soluble phosphorus fertilizer in the spring instead.
If you are buying daffodils or tulips locally instead of ordering them by mail, remember that larger is better. I would suggest buying them from a reputable seller like Weber’s so you can choose them individually instead buying them in a mesh bag.
Buying them from a reputable nursery online assures that they’re good quality and have been handled correctly before being shipped to you, always right on time for planting. I see there are still many nurseries selling them online at very reasonable prices.
I am partial to white daffodils with peach or pink cups and the white Triandrus Thalia and the big beautiful Mount Hood.
Asiatic and Oriental lilies (Lilium) are my favorite for cut flowers and this is the time to plant those bulbs also. The Asiatic lilies are the first to bloom, right after the peonies.
They don’t have the heady fragrance and they’re not as tall as the Orientals or Lilium “Regale,” but they are reliable bloomers in various colors and beautiful in a vase.
When you purchase them from a nursery or receive them in the mail, bear in mind they have no dormant period and require immediate planting. Personally, I wouldn’t buy any lily bulbs in mesh bags at the store now or in the spring.
You can, however, buy the smaller bulbs like glory in the snow (Chionodoxa), grape hyacinths (Muscari), windflowers (Anemone blanda), winter aconite (Eranthis hyemalis), snowdrops (Galanthus) and spring star flowers (Ipheion) by the bag.
Just feel them to be sure they’re not mushy. These small bulbs will naturalize easily in your garden, so be sure to allow them room to expand.
They can add color and fill small spaces where little else will grow. Some may need to be soaked before planting, so follow any directions that come with them.
Keep spent plants removed and debris picked up around your tomatoes, peppers and any other veggies still producing. It will make the end of the season go much more smoothly.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary. o
