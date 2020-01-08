So with that subject behind us, let’s talk about something worth discussing. We can talk about the weather, but that will be a somewhat short-lived conversation since we don’t really know what the weather will be from one day to the next.
The meteorological crew does their best I guess to attempt to broadcast the forecast from day to day but even with the most updated equipment they still fail to hit the mark 100 percent of the time.
So why is that?
It may have something to do with the fact that man does not control the weather. God controls the weather and at best, man can only hope to hit the mark occasionally, at least somewhere.
But we’ve all experienced the last-minute long lines at the grocery store sometime on another when meteorologists were calling for a major snowstorm only to wake up to a dusting at most.
Oh well, someone north, south or west of us felt the brunt of the storm so they weren’t totally wrong.
So how about we discuss the many opportunities that lie ahead of us in 2020. I have no doubt that there will be numerous opportunities come our way throughout the new year. Some of them will be presented to us in an unexpected manner. We will have to keep our eyes and ears open in order to make the best of these opportunities.
Others we will have to create for ourselves. We can’t simply sit around and wait for some kind of good luck to present itself to us.
Too often we miss out on a chance to do something or be something because we are waiting for something to be handed to us. There are those who sit back and watch something happen to those around them, others who talk about things that should have happened and then there are those who make things happen.
But there are other ways of thinking about opportunities. Maybe instead of waiting for some great opportunity to happen to us, we could think of ways to help make things happen to someone else.
There’s no greater feeling than to watch someone else get blessed because of something we helped make happen.
To know that some family is enjoying a wonderful meal because we went the extra mile, forgot about ourself and bought enough food including all the trimmings to put food in the stomachs and smiles on the faces of others.
One might think that Christmas is over and those opportunities are over but not so. People get hungry all year long. Children get cold all through the winter, not just one cold night.
Elderly folks spend month after month trying to decide between paying the rent, buying food to eat or medicine to make life a little more bearable.
It doesn’t always take money to make a difference in someone’s life.
One of the saddest stories I ever read was of an elderly gentleman who lived alone in a trailer park. Ever so often a group of young punks from the neighborhood would come to his home, roust him up a little, take his money and some of his pills.
When a couple neighbors finally reported the repeated offense, to the police an officer asked the old gentleman why he never called the cops, the elderly man responded, “It wasn’t all that bad; at least someone came to visit.”
No one should have to spend all their time alone. It doesn’t cost money to pay a visit to someone who is lonely.
So maybe we should talk about a New Year’s Resolution. Only maybe we could resolve to be a better neighbor, or a better friend.
A resolution doesn’t have to be about losing weight or changing our life. Maybe it could be about change someone else’s life.
We can talk about the weather all we want but we can’t do a thing to change it. All we can do is take what comes.
But we don’t have to wait to make a difference in someone’s life around us. That can start today.
