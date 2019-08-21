Thought: Without friends, life would be like a garden without flowers. — Unknown
Amy Charlton, J.J., Parker, and Natalie and Emma Charlton from Harrisonburg, Va., and Donna Charlton, and I spent the day recently in Winchester, shopping for school. Had a wonderful day.
Julie Landis and Molly recently visited Larry and I and we sure enjoyed our visit. Donna Charlton and I spent a day in Keyser and shopped at Walmart. Enjoyed.
Everyone was back in school on Monday, Aug. 19. Let’s keep everyone safe as we all travel.
Happy birthday wishes to Meredith Charlton on Aug. 22. Meredith will be 16. Happy birthday wishes to Cristal Dove on Aug. 26. We wish you both many, many more happy birthdays. Enjoy your special day.
Sunday, Aug. 18, was our annual Homecoming at the Bean Settlement Church of the Brethren. We celebrated our 143rd year at the church.
Many folks have passed in death that started this church. We had a wonderful time and had wonderful food in the fellowship hall after the worship service.
Richard and Debbie Funk and I also spent some time at the Riggleman Reunion at the Grassy Lick School on Sunday afternoon.
Sorry I forgot to mention earlier, but Mr. and Mrs. Richard Riggleman brought Helen Riggleman for morning service at the Bean Settlement Church. So good to see everyone.
Ward, Holly, Marissa, and Gracie Simmons recently enjoyed spending the day together at Massanutten Waterpark.
Lyle and Brenda Daugherty and Ward, Holly, Marissa and Gracie Simmons enjoyed spending the day together shopping and eating out at Cracker Barrel in LaVale, Md., on Saturday.
Ward, Holly, Marissa and Gracie Simmons and Ace (Marissa’s dog) enjoyed going to Lost River State Park on Sunday afternoon and enjoyed having Marissa driving us there.
The reunion of the late Philip and Melinda Combs will be held on Sunday, Aug. 25, at the late Galen and Janet Shingleton’s home on Ford Hill Road. We will be having a picnic lunch and will eat at 1:30 p.m. Look under reunions in the Review or call for more details.
Happy birthday and happy anniversary to all those celebrating.
Any news to share, please call. God Bless. o
