Wednesday, Nov. 27, Romney: 1 Diabetic support group

Thursday, Nov. 28, Romney: Closed for Thanksgiving

Friday, Nov. 29, Capon Valley View: Closed for Thanksgiving

Monday, Dec. 2, Romney: 11-2 Game day

Tuesday, Dec. 3, Capon Valley View: 11 Bingo

Friday, Dec. 6, Capon Valley View: 11 Bingo

Meals cost a donation for those 60 and over; $6 for those under 60

        

Romney (Noon)

Wednesday, Nov. 27 — Swiss steak, rice, cauliflower, rolls, fruit

Thursday, Nov. 28 — Halloween special

Monday, Dec. 2 — Fish fillet on a bun, macaroni and cheese, cauliflower, fruit, dessert

Wednesday, Dec. 4 — Chef salad, roll, fruit, dessert

Thursday, Dec. 5 — Roast beef and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, oranges, roll

 

Springfield (5:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, Nov. 27 — Flounder, beet salad, carrots, fruit salad, roll

Thursday, Nov. 28 — Closed for Thanksgiving

Friday, Nov. 29 — Closed for Thanksgiving

Tuesday, Dec. 3 — Spaghetti, salad, green beans, garlic bread, dessert

Thursday, Dec. 5 — Salisbury steak, whipped potatoes, peas and carrots, fruit, roll

Friday, Dec. 6 — Swiss chicken, salad, carrots, roll, dessert

 

Capon Valley View (Noon)

Friday, Nov. 29 — Closed for Thanksgiving

Tuesday, Dec. 3 — Taco casserole, Mexican corn, fruit, cornbread, dessert

Friday, Dec. 6 — Cheeseburger, baked fries, cucumbers, fruit, dessert

Coupons for the senior farmer’s market nutrition program have all been distributed. The program will return in 2020.

The Committee on Aging is now accepting reservations for its 2020 bus tour schedule. All trips are open to the public.

Trips include Albuquerque and Santa Fe from June 6 to 16 and Beautiful Vermont Sept. 21-26.

For more information, call Judy Richman at 304-822-4097.

Volunteer opportunities are available by calling 304-822-4097.

The Committee on Aging has limited ostomy and diabetic supplies and Depends available free on a first-come, first-served basis.

Visit the Administrative Building or call 304-822-4097 for more information.

Romney Senior Center — 304‑822‑2465

Springfield Senior Center — 304‑822‑7627

Capon Valley View Center — 304-856-3650

Administrative offices — 304‑822‑4097

The Committee on Aging has openings on the following programs:

Programs: The Committee on Aging offers in-home care services through several programs. Services are under the supervision of a Registered Nurse and provided by professional staff members who receive training in CPR, First Aid, OSHA, HIPAA,   

Abuse/Neglect/Exploitation, Dementia care, Ethics, Professionalism and Direct Care.  Each program has its own eligibility criteria and pay options.  For detailed information, please call 304-822-4097.

Transportation is available to seniors (at least 60 years of age) on a first-come, first-served basis to senior centers, doctor appointments, grocery shopping and running of other errands. Suggested donations are based on travel location.

For more information, please call 304-822-4097.

Reminder: If schools are closed due to weather conditions, we will be closed.

Email: aginginhamp@hardynet.com

Website: www.aginginhampshire.us

