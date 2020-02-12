Kitty felt just this way back in 2018, so it bears repeating.
This flu season has really taken the wind out of our sails. Four out of 5 Savages contracted Flu A consecutively over a 2-week period. Then, just when I thought we were in the clear, our youngest daughter came down with Flu B. She told my mom, “I dropped from an A to a B in the flu.”
At her follow up appointment, when I recounted this to our pediatrician, the doctor chuckled and told our overachieving 2nd grader, “Let’s not bring it back to an A, ending with a B in influenza is okay.” Then, just in case, she wrote our daughter a school-note that ran through February 14th. That didn’t sit well with our youngest Savage. She protested, “I can’t miss Valentine’s Day!”
Actually, I’d already jokingly suggested to our daughter’s teacher that this year we’d be turning flu masks into Valentines. My husband and I have come up with quite a few sentiments to etch across the front of each one. For example, “Valentine, you give me chills,” or “I feel fevered when I’m with you.” We could write, “Is it love? Because, I ache all over.” Then there’s, “Valentine, I’m finding it hard to catch my breath,” or “My stomach is turning at the thought of you.”
The more my husband and I joked about it, the more I started wondering why love and the flu seem to have so much in common. It’s funny, one is something everyone wants to experience and the other is something we all want to avoid. Yet, we often describe them the same way. Hit song lyrics like, “You give me fever,” and “Take my breath away,” could aptly describe what if feels like to fall in love or to be diagnosed with influenza. How can something so amazing like falling in love be so similar to something as awful as the flu?
What’s really in Cupid’s arrow?
Some experts are saying that this year’s flu vaccine was only about 10 percent effective in flu prevention. I’d say by the looks of the aisles upon aisles of Valentines in every store, that success rate is comparable to the effectiveness of “circle, circle, dot, dot, now you’ve got the cooties shot,” for preventing the ills of falling in love. In fact, last week when I went to the store for more Clorox wipes and children’s ibuprofen, I noticed that the selection of Valentines was already so scant that they were pushed to the side for chocolate eggs.
Not that I’m eager to jump from one holiday right into the next, but if those eggs are a sign that spring’s coming I’ll take it. Today, we might celebrate that love’s in the air. However, unfortunately, so are multiple flu viruses, and, after the past few weeks, I’m not prepared to guess if it’s love or influenza that I’m feeling. So, move over candy hearts and make room for chocolate eggs, because I’m beyond ready to trade in love sickness for spring fever.
