And how great would it be if that vaccine also prevented certain types of infections? And how great would it be if this vaccine could not only protect children, but adults as well?
And what if this vaccine was safe? And didn’t need to be boosted very often?
Pie in the sky, right?
Nope, not at all.
There is a vaccine that meets all of the above criteria. It’s called the human papilloma virus vaccine or HPV for short. The vaccine reduces the risk of infection from HPV serotypes that cause genital warts.
Of greater importance, by preventing infection from these viruses, the vaccine also prevents the development of cellular abnormalities in the cervix (called atypia or dysplasia) which, without detection and intervention, can cause cervical cancer.
According to the World Health Organization, in 2018, there were an estimated 670,000 new cases of cervical cancer worldwide, 16 percent of which occurred in developed or first world countries.
The worldwide death toll from cervical cancer in 2018 was 311,000. HPV types 16 and 18 cause approximately 70 percent of cervical cancers and pre-cancerous cellular changes. All of the available HPV vaccines have activity against these 2 serotypes.
One particular vaccine, Gardisil 9, the only one available in the U.S., covers 9 different HPV serotypes that are the cause of 79 percent of all cervical cancers that are caused by HPV infection).
With regard to effectiveness, a study of this vaccine demonstrated 97-percent effectiveness on the basis of antibody levels, measured 5 years after immunization.
The most common adverse effects are similar to other vaccines. They include arm soreness, mild fever, fatigue, headache and muscle or joint pain. The most serious side effect is fainting, and it is recommended that patients should sit or lie down for at least 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine to reduce this particular, rare side effect.
The Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System receives information on adverse occurrences from all vaccines. Of the 29 million individuals that have received Gardisil 9, approximately 7,250 have reported adverse effects, 97 percent of which were deemed “non serious.”
The vaccine was previously indicated for individuals under the age of 26. In the recent past, that age limit has been raised to 45 years.
The content of Healthy Hampshire is for information purposes only and not intended to serve as medical advice. Your primary care provider or gynecologist is your best source for counseling in deciding whether or not to receive this vaccine or any other medical treatment.
The Hampshire County Health Department is also an excellent source of health information.
The author is a member of the primary care team that practices at Valley Health Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic. The other members of the team are Family Practitioner Dr. Andrew Wilcox, Physician Assistant Karen Kimmel, and Nurse Practitioners Angelina Musselman and Missy Strite. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.