The area in which I lived was full of families where one or both adults commuted to work. Like many who live locally in Hampshire County, some had commutes over an hour one-way. My ride to work was only 35 minutes, but I still did not live close to anyone else from my workplace.
After living on a busy Air Force base, the solitude of living alone far from family and friends left my soul longing for community. Yet there was no foreseeable change on the horizon, and I was overwhelmed with a sense of despair.
Maybe you know the feeling.
Many circumstances can bring about a sense of isolation and hopelessness. Financial worries, medical issues, addictions and broken relationships can all make us feel hopeless. Add to this an inability to feel optimistic about the future, and the mixture can act like a slow-working but deadly poison.
In John chapter 6, Jesus spoke to a Samaritan woman who was feeling this way. She was coming to a well to draw water, by herself, around noon.
Women from the community would go together to draw their water from the local well in the early morning or later in the evening to avoid the heat. The fact that she comes alone in the middle of the day tells us that she feels isolated with no hope of restoration among her people.
Yet Jesus ministers to her in a beautiful and meaningful way.
What we learn from this is that Jesus offers hope in situations that seem hopeless. Where there appears to be only despair, Jesus delivers words of encouragement.
The woman at the well is not sure exactly what the future holds. But she finds out that the one who holds the future cares about her. Jesus doesn’t change her immediate circumstances; instead He changes her viewpoint of those circumstances.
The woman initially sees only the physical side of what’s going on. Only later does she realize that Jesus is calling her to see the spiritual meaning of her encounter.
What’s shocking toward the end of the story is that John tells us, “Many Samaritans from that town believed in Jesus because of the woman’s testimony.”
Here is a person who feels forsaken by the community but welcomed by the Savior. She is a person who feels powerless to change her circumstances, and yet her testimony changes the lives of many.
Jesus has cured her despair by giving her hope.
When your situation seems hopeless, know that the Giver of Hope is ready to meet you wherever you are. When the future looks bleak, turn to the One who holds your future in His hands.
He may or may not change your circumstances. But He does promise to continue to work in your life until He returns. And that hope cures all despair.
