Jesus has told his disciples what path he will be taking. It is the path that will lead to his death. He has warned them that to follow him meant they must be willing to take up their cross and follow him.
Six days after this conversation, Jesus takes Peter, James and John with him to the mountain. There he was transfigured. His clothes were gleaming white and an aura of brightness gleamed from his very being.
The disciples then saw Moses and Elijah talking with Jesus. And then a voice from heaven was heard, “This is my Son; the Beloved; with him I am well pleased; listen to him.”
As I read this portion of scripture again, I was reminded of Jesus’ baptism. There too a voice was here. That time that voice affirmed Christ Jesus, just as the voice did on the mountain.
Many Bible scholars say that the appearance of Moses and Elijah was symbolic of Christ Jesus being both the fulfillment of the Law and the prophets. That may well be true. But I think there are other nuggets within this portion of scripture that deserve our attention as well.
Knowing that this event takes place shortly after Jesus has warned his disciples that they must be willing to bear a cross places special emphasis on the utterance of the voice that was heard.
The voice first asserts who Jesus is. He is the Son of God. What does this assertion mean for you and me? Do we recognize Jesus as the Son of God? Do we comprehend what that means?
The understanding that God came in human form to each of us should leave us all falling on the floor, bowing to our Creator. We too should be awed by the sheer magnitude of this event.
I don’t know about you, but I have difficulty fully understanding this mystery. Thankfully, God requires me to believe but not necessarily understand.
Then the voice said, “With him I am well pleased.” With this phrase, God tells the world that Jesus has willingly accepted the role of Lamb of God so that God’s plan for all of Creation can go forward. I sometimes forget that Christ Jesus willingly chose the cross.
And then the voice ends with, “listen to him.” This is the hard part, isn’t it? But, don’t feel too bad. Even Paul had trouble doing what was required of him.
In Romans 7: 15 we find these words, “For I do not do what I want, but I do the very thing I hate.” All of us know what we should do. Jesus told us very bluntly, “Love your God and love your neighbor.”
Knowing we would be literal, he even explained who our neighbor was. And yet, over 2,000 years later, we still have not fully understood how to “Listen to him.” Maybe as we prepare ourselves to look more closely at ourselves in the soon to be Lenten Season, we can each better understand the calling Jesus places on our hearts.
As we prepare for this season of introspection, may we recall the words God spoke so long ago on that mountain: “This is my Son; the Beloved; with him I am well pleased; listen to him.”
