The Capon Valley Ruritan Club in partnership with the Marine Corps Reserves “Toys for Tots” program on Dec. 21 distributed toys to 22 families, a total of 80 children.
On Saturday, Jan. 11, the Capon Valley Ruritan will hold an indoor cornhole tournament. Doors will open at 1 p.m. and the tournament will start at 2 p.m. Registration fees will be $10 for an individual and $20 for a team. Tip jars and food will be sold. There will be a second tournament on Feb. 22.
The Capon Valley Ruritan will hold their annual Senior Holiday Party on Jan. 12 at 2 p.m. Come and enjoy the fun. There will be entertainment, food and door prizes.
On Sunday, Jan. 12, following morning worship service, the Timber Ridge Christian Church will hold its annual Congregational Meeting to make preparations for 2020. If you are a church member, please come and participate in the meeting. If you are not a member, please join for worship. Sunday School is at 10 a.m. and Morning Worship Service at 11 a.m.
Happy Birthday wishes to: Phil Whitacre — Jan. 3, Brian Brill — Jan. 10 and Molly McVicker — Jan. 12.
I want to wish everyone safe travel during the holidays and a happy and healthy New Year.
