100 Years Ago — 1919
During the absence of Henry Haffer from his store one day last week, someone entered and took about $25 worth of cutlery and other merchandise. Mr. Harffer did not miss the articles until he had a call for some of them, when he discovered his loss.
The young folks of Delray report a pleasant time when they met at the home of Mrs. Annie Nealis last Thursday evening for an old time taffy bee. The occasion was in honor of her son, Sergeant Lester O. Neslis who has just returned home from twelve months’ service overseas and is at home on a furlough from Camp Gordon, Ga. Sergeant Nealis has some very interesting experiences to relate. We are glad to have him along with us once more.
50 Years Ago — 1969
The family and many friends of Peyton Parker are happy to have him return to his home, following a lengthy illness at Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore. A complete recovery is sincerely wished for him.
Mr. and Mrs. John Stickley, along with Mr. and Mrs. Harley Stickley, of Romney, spent a week’s vacation at Austin, Texas, where they spent some time at the home of Mr. and Mrs. J.L. Kuykendall.
King, a male, 3-year-old Walker, owned by Joe Mongold, Romney, won the first place trophy of The Hampshire County Jaycee Warm-Up Coon Hunt, on Saturday, Aug. 16, at the Hampshire County Fairgrounds.
40 Years Ago — 1979
The Hampshire Senior 4-H Team won first place in the statewide Horticulture Identification Contest during 4-H Roundup at Jackson’s Mill, Weston, Aug. 13-16. The winners Elizabeth Smith, Paula Czernicki, Marla Czernicki and Debbie Hott will represent West Virginia at the national contest in St. Louis, Mo., in late October.
Mrs. Nello Bucklew and her children, Mary, Paul, Patricia and grandchildren, Michelle and Chris, went to Pocahontas, Ill., recently to visit Mrs. Bucklew’s daughter, Cindy, and her family. It was Cindy’s 21st birthday.
Gladys Pressutti, Geraldine Roberson and Ann McPeak spent a recent weekend in Greenville, Ohio, visiting their Uncle Clement and Aunt Gladys Wolford.
30 Years Ago — 1989
The 1989 recipient of the Knight of Olde Hampshire award will be Edward W. Miller.
Area students leaving for college are Lisa McKee to Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester; Alanna Haines to Shepherdstown; Penny Hott, Potomac State; David Funk, Fairmont College; Roger
Timbrook, Beth Loy, Kim DeFazio and Becky Hott, WVU.
Diane Crane of Hampshire County was named Outstanding Health Occupations Teacher of the Year at the First General session of the 14 Annual WV Vocational and Adult Education Conference held in the Little Theater of the Charleston Civic
Center on August 14.
20 Years Ago — 1999
Rachael McFadden has returned to her home in Woodland Park, Colo., after spending 11 weeks with her grandmother, Ginna Porter. The highlight of her trip was a visit to the Pittsburgh Zoo and a cruise on the river aboard the Gateway Clipper.
Dustin Peters, son of Dana and Kim Peters of Martinsburg, won the national championship in the boys’ softball throw at Hershey National Track and Field Meet in Hershey, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 14, in the 9-10 year old age division. He won the State meet with a throw of 156 feet to earn a spot on the national tournament. The 156-foot throw was just a foot shy of the state record and it ranked him in the top eight in the nation. Mr. and Mrs. Don Peters, Romney, are the proud grandparents of Dustin.
10 Years Ago — August 2009
Beverly Evert and Steve Chowning with CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) received toys and other donated children’s articles from Doug and Sandy Pyles who represented Covenant Baptist Church of Romney.
The WESTEST 2 results are in and statewide, the conclusion shows positive learning trends.
Workers and officials from the Hampshire County Special Services Center (Sheltered Workshop) were invited to Gov. Joe Manchin’s and the first lady’s annual picnic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.