Once again our weather leaves us guessing as to what’s coming next.
The mild December they promised didn’t come ’til a day or so before Christmas, so all we can do is decide what to do when we look out in the morning. I don’t want you to have nothing to do on those “every now and again mild weather” days, so here are some thoughts.
Hanging suet cakes will encourage those insect-munching woodpeckers to inhabit your garden. Many of your other birds will enjoy them, too. Southern States and Tractor Supply put them on sale for reasonable prices, so watch their ads.
Using Internet directions, they’re easy to make at home and will keep little hands busy on snow days. Keep the birdbath ice-free and put out seeds for the ground feeders.
The birdseed wreaths from Spring Valley are great to put out when there’s snow on the ground and the loose birdseed just falls to the bottom. We just set them on top of the snow and the birds find it.
1 hope you got your garlic planted because there is no doubt the ground is frozen now. That means it’s time to mulch so the soil doesn’t heave up as it freezes and thaws.
When the ground is bare, take time to mulch heavily around bulbs and perennials, especially newly planted ones. The last thing you want is for new roots to ease up and freeze.
Add a small amount of wood ashes before you mulch around your peonies and other alkaline friendly plants like weigela, mock orange, lilac, forsythia and spirea.
Acid-loving plants like azalea, rhododendron, holly, crepe myrtle and witch hazel need their root zones thoroughly mulched also. Although you can use any mulch you like, they would prefer one made from pine needles, oak leaves or shredded oak bark.
And you could add some coffee grounds before you mulch if you like.
Check your mature trees to be sure the mulch hasn’t piled up around the trunk allowing pests and disease to cause problems. If you find that to be the case, pull the mulch back from the trunk and make a shallow donut hole around the trunk.
Check your junipers for bagworms, cutting them off and disposing of them in the trash, never in the compost pile. All the foliage from your peonies and other spent perennials should have been removed to avoid any fungal diseases the might harbor, but if you forgot, do it now before you mulch.
When your amaryllis is finished blooming, remove the spent flower and stem and set it in a sunny window so the leaves can fully develop. Water regularly, fertilize once a month with a general houseplant fertilizer and keep the soil moist, but not soggy until fall.
When overwintering perennials, whether in the house, basement or garage, be sure they are not getting too much moisture or setting in a cold or hot area. Dark and dry is best, especially if they’re cut back.
Take a look at the seeds you’ve saved this year and give some thought to a seed swap. If they’re in marked envelopes, they’re ready to trade.
This is the time to make plans for next year’s garden. Actually plans may be too strong a word, let’s go with contemplating ideas while it’s all just the basic garden bones out there.
Refer to your journal and pictures, making an inventory of what did well and what didn’t while it’s still fresh in your mind. It will be easier to remove any unwanted plants in early spring rather than after- they begin growing for the season.
Consider a new water feature like a small waterfall, large birdbath or even a pond — maybe a sculpture in a shady area where not much grows.
A large trellis can be covered with vines to divide an area or to provide shade for a pleasant reading spot. Consider large pots for annual kitchen herbs that can grow near the side door. We have some galvanized tubs that are perfect for tomatoes or peppers by the back door.
Small hot peppers are attractive and will grow nicely in a pot or even a window box. Just some food for thought.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
