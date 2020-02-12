On Sunday, Feb. 9, Ernie was celebrating his birthday and was so blessed with family members spending the afternoon with him and enjoying a special dinner by daughter, Cindy Twigg. Sunday guests with him and Betty were Cindy and Rodger Twigg, Brad Racey, Dwight Racey, Brian Mansinon, Amanda and Ali Twigg, Gabe Simms, Dashell Conard and Matthew Padgett. Other recent callers with him include Gary and Gayla Lawrence, Chuck and Teresa Ramsay, Mike Flanagan and Timmy, Sonny Flanagan and Laurie Racey.
The Raceys celebrated in January with both children Bradley and Cindy on their special days. Special belated wishes are also going to Margie Saville of Mount Olive Rd. who also celebrated her birthday on Feb. 9.
Wishes go to the Lupton cousins —Kim and Richie both have birthdays this week.
Rod and Cinda Bowman spent time in Morgantown with Tom and Renee Pownall and enjoyed watching the grandsons, Jack and Dean, play at their school basketball game.
Congratulations to Junior and Brenda Timbrook on the arrival of a new granddaughter last week—born to daughter, Jenn Hunt.
Prayers to my brother, Preston Poland of Fisher, who spent 11 days at Winchester Medical Center and is now awaiting further treatment in U. Va. Hospital for a brain tumor.
Also, Mrs. Linda Bennett was in Winchester Medical Center for several days and has been transferred back to Romney.
Sending prayers and get-well wishes to all the folks that are ill.
Special congratulations to Ersel and Iris Funk of Grassy Lick Rd, who celebrated 66 years of marriage on Feb. 5. The Funks have lived their entire life in the area and are parents of five children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.