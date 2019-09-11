Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Walter “Jr.” Puffinburger who passed away Sept. 5 at Western Maryland Regional Medical Center.
Jr. owned and operated a business for many, many years, especially the Furniture and Carpet Store in the old Green Spring schoolhouse with his brother. It was so nice to be able to go within a mile and purchase the finest carpet or furniture that you wanted. You could take it with you or they delivered.
I remember one Thanksgiving evening our oven went out and they had a stove in stock, so they delivered it, hooked it up and we continued making our pies and turkey.
Also Jr. could be remembered for the large gardens he had. He would bring bags or baskets of produce and give to neighbors and friends in the community and he always had the biggest tomatoes.
Jr. will be missed by his family and many friends, not only here but in the wide surrounding area.
Also, sympathy to the family and friends of Maxine “Max” Lewis who passed away Aug. 31 at the Lions Center, Cumberland. Max was from here and has a lot of family in the area and will be missed by all who knew her.
Randy and Wanda Koontz rode the Potomac Eagle on Monday, Sept. 2 and really enjoyed the delicious meal and seeing many eagles.
On Sept. 1, Joe and Mary Twigg of Jacksonville, N.C. came to spend time with his mother, Shirley Twigg and did a lot of chores that she wasn’t able to do. On Labor Day, Joe and Mary had a dinner for the family. Enjoying the meal were Roxann, Caleb and Curtis Twigg, Brittany, Greg, Kylyn and Axstyn Schrader. On Sept. 3, Shyanne and son Graesen spent the afternoon with grandma Shirley and Joe and Mary. On Sept. 5, Joe and Mary took Shirley to D’Atri’s for lunch and also to meet with Joe’s friends Jim and Stacey Jeffries and Mike and Mary Moran. All enjoyed the meal and fellowship.
On Friday, Sept. 6, Joe and Mary took Shirley to Texas Grill House for dinner and had a very nice time. This past Saturday Joe and Mary returned to their home in North Carolina safe and sound.
Gig and Gale Smith visited with her uncle, Ernest Whetzel last Sunday afternoon at Winchester Medical Center.
On Aug. 27, Amanda Koontz attended the U.S. Open in Flushing Meadows, N.Y.
Wanda, Amanda and Rylee Koontz attended a birthday party for Zach Malcolm at his home. Several of his friends and classmates helped him celebrate his 9th birthday on Sept. 1.
Happy birthday wishes to Arita Ricewick who celebrates on Sept. 12. Eva Sebold and Betty Platt Sept. 15 and Beulah Emmart Sept.16 and all other September birthdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.